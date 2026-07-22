Interesting and Humour - page 4942
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South Africa - 11 official languages . Her popularity began to grow after she performed Brenda Fazi's song "Vulindlela".
Finally!
Not photoshopped!
The Turkish lira has already fallen 134% this year. Erdogan invokes religious teachings
The Turkish lira has hit a record low after Erdogan defended economic policies. Muslim teaching, which the president invoked for a second time on Sunday, opposes high interest rates
Erdogan said he would not allow Turkey to "raise interest rates", adding that "God willing, inflation will come down as soon as possible". A sharply weaker lira - up 134% this year - has triggered a sharp rise in the price of imports, fuel and basic necessities.
This is the second time in a month that Erdogan has invoked religion to justify the current monetary policy, which is in line with his demands for lower borrowing costs to boost economic growth. He says the collapse of the lira is the result of an economic siege, but Turkey will not abandon its new economic policy.
In the president's view, Turkey can free itself from dependence on foreign capital flows by abandoning policies that prioritised higher interest rates and strong capital inflows. His ideas are based on the belief that lower interest rates also dampen consumer price growth, contrary to the consensus view of global central bank governors.
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that's how it happens! 🤔
Not a photoshop!
and the whole Dune epic is nothing more than a patsak's booing on Plyuk :-)
Not photoshopped!
Why did they put hair on the nose, huh?
And then there's the shadow thing again.
screwed up
;)
Not photoshop!
Not Paintbrush?
Is it really Paintbrush?
Not photoshop! white rectangle - censor cut out
Not photoshopped! The white rectangle was cut out by the censor.
it would have been better if she had cut above :-)
Is it really Paintbrush?
Houdini !