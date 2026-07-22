Interesting and Humour - page 4903

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Socks and science


When you put one sock on your left foot, the second sock automatically and regardless of the distance between your feet becomes the right one.
Even though both socks are in different regions of space, they retain a similar connection to each other.
 This is the essence of quantum entanglement.

The fact that one of the socks often disappears after washing clearly explains
Baryonic asymmetry of the universe.

If a sock has a hole in it, it can be rotated so that it appears to be intact.Thus, a sock can be both intact and with a hole at the same time.
This is the essence of Schrödinger's quantum uncertainty principle.

 
Pavel Gotkevitch #:

Socks and science

I've always known that socks are not what they seem.
You don't yet know that they self-reflect when you put them on the other foot. If you get a hole in your big toe and put the sock on the other foot to hide the protruding toe, the hole is not on your little finger but back on your big toe! And that's where Schrödinger comes in!
I'm not even talking about teleporting a pair of socks. There's a pile of sad, lonely socks at home. But I found a solution! I now buy several pairs of matching socks.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:
I always knew socks weren't what they looked like.
You don't yet know that they self-reflect when you put them on the other foot. If you get a hole in your big toe and put the sock on the other foot to hide the protruding toe, the hole is not in your little finger but back in your big toe! And that's where Schrödinger comes in!
I'm not even talking about teleporting a pair of socks. There's a pile of sad, lonely socks at home. But I found a solution! I now buy several pairs of matching socks.

Big deal physics.

With this knowledge already knows how to change socks).

Sorry P.S.

If the right journals this topic as properly deployed and promote, just stretch to schnobelevskuyu. That's a good one. Why didn't I think of that?)

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Big deal physics.

Oh, yeah.
I even wanted to get a cat called Schrödinger, but I can't find one. It's a rare name.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:
Oh, yeah.
I even wanted to get a cat called Schrödinger, but I can't find one. It's a rare name.

It's a name cats are reluctant to use. Cats like soft names. They'll feel rude to their person.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:
Yeah.
I even wanted to get a cat called Schrödinger, but I can't find one. It's a rare name.

You know how cats can eat you while you sleep?)

 
Fast235 #:

(Do you know that cats can eat you while you sleep?)

If you don't feed for a long time, they will.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

If you don't feed for a long time, they will eat you up.

3 days and he'll start eating,

I have a cat that eats the most expensive food.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Cats are reluctant to respond to such a nickname. Cats like soft names. Here they will feel rudeness to their person.

No, they don't. A youtuber did an experiment. He called other people's cats different names on the street and the most popular language was German.
 
Fast235 #:

3 days and he'll start eating,

I have a cat that eats the most expensive food.

An acquaintance of mine had a cat that only ate from her hands. When you went on holiday, he refused to eat for a fortnight until the owner came back. Wasted away. And you say cats don't get attached.
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