Interesting and Humour - page 4903
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Socks and science
When you put one sock on your left foot, the second sock automatically and regardless of the distance between your feet becomes the right one.
Even though both socks are in different regions of space, they retain a similar connection to each other.
This is the essence of quantum entanglement.
The fact that one of the socks often disappears after washing clearly explains
Baryonic asymmetry of the universe.
If a sock has a hole in it, it can be rotated so that it appears to be intact.Thus, a sock can be both intact and with a hole at the same time.
This is the essence of Schrödinger's quantum uncertainty principle.
Socks and science
I always knew socks weren't what they looked like.
Big deal physics.
With this knowledge already knows how to change socks).
Sorry P.S.
If the right journals this topic as properly deployed and promote, just stretch to schnobelevskuyu. That's a good one. Why didn't I think of that?)
Big deal physics.
Oh, yeah.
It's a name cats are reluctant to use. Cats like soft names. They'll feel rude to their person.
Yeah.
You know how cats can eat you while you sleep?)
(Do you know that cats can eat you while you sleep?)
If you don't feed for a long time, they will.
If you don't feed for a long time, they will eat you up.
3 days and he'll start eating,
I have a cat that eats the most expensive food.
Cats are reluctant to respond to such a nickname. Cats like soft names. Here they will feel rudeness to their person.
3 days and he'll start eating,
I have a cat that eats the most expensive food.