Interesting and Humour - page 4737
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the question said - at random!
The funny thing was that you could answer a question by reading it directly - without having to read the answers. And this question allowed you to do that.
the question said guessing!
So you're going to guess the answer to question 2 + 2?
What are you smoking?
gone.
What are you smoking?
gone.
both
You are given a chance (in black and white in the question), which means we assess it
Without looking at the answers beforehand, we cannot assess the chance.After that, we answer the question
I apologise profusely. I didn't quite get the task right.
You have to cross every section of the lines. Like this. You can start wherever you like.
That's probably it.
Here, the correct string.
is not wrong because the randomness at 0 is 25%. In general, since there is 0%, the probability of there being no right answer is the right answer. Which again leads to a number of 25%.
That must be it.
Unfortunately you missed one section in the middle. If you look carefully, you'll notice.
If anyone draws it correctly, a reward of 10 zebra marks from me.
Chance and probability are different words in meaning.
Chance is calculated in one unit of what is possible, while probability is calculated as a percentage.
There is no mention of probability. Only about chance.
The choice of answer numbers is in no way tied to the meaning of the question.