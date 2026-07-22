Interesting and Humour - page 4737

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Renat Akhtyamov:
the question said - at random!

The funny thing was that you could answer a question by reading it directly - without having to read the answers. And this question allowed you to do that.

 
Реter Konow:
..... when you can generalise the same ones and get 50%????

An optimiser's task.
ppc....................
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
the question said guessing!
So, for question 2 + 2 you will guess the answer?

And if they give you options:

1, 2, 3, 5, decide that there is a 25% chance of guessing?
 
Реter Konow:
So you're going to guess the answer to question 2 + 2?

And if they give you options:

1, 2, 3, 5, decide that there is a 25% chance of guessing?

What are you smoking?

gone.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What are you smoking?

gone.

I don't smoke.)

Tried to explain, didn't work).
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

both

You are given a chance (in black and white in the question), which means we assess it

Without looking at the answers beforehand, we cannot assess the chance.

After that, we answer the question
Here, the right thread.

We cannot estimate the chance of the correct answer without looking at the variants.

Let's get acquainted with the variants. There are seemingly 4 of them, but in fact there are 3.

We calculate the probability for three. We get 33.3%.

That's not in the answers. So there's no probability of choosing the right one. So that's zero.

But, there's a zero on the menu. This is answer B.
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I apologise profusely. I didn't quite get the task right.

You have to cross every section of the lines. Like this. You can start wherever you like.


That's probably it.



 
Реter Konow:
Here, the correct string.

We cannot assess the chance of a correct answer without looking at the options.

Let's look at the options. There seem to be 4 of them, but actually there are 3.

We calculate the probability for three. We get 33.3%.

That's not in the answers. So there's no probability of choosing the right one. So that's zero.

But, there's a zero on the menu. This is answer B.

is not wrong because the randomness at 0 is 25%. In general, since there is 0%, the probability of there being no right answer is the right answer. Which again leads to a number of 25%.

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

That must be it.



Unfortunately you missed one section in the middle. If you look carefully, you'll notice.

If anyone draws it correctly, a reward of 10 zebra marks from me.

 

Chance and probability are different words in meaning.

Chance is calculated in one unit of what is possible, while probability is calculated as a percentage.

There is no mention of probability. Only about chance.

The choice of answer numbers is in no way tied to the meaning of the question.

1...473047314732473347344735473647374738473947404741474247434744...4979
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