Interesting and Humour - page 3044
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In time for the start of mushroom season:
The return of the Russian truffle:
Mushrooms are one of the iconic products of Russian cuisine. The events of 1917 destroyed the culture of mushroom consumption. One of the people who are reviving it is Mikhail Vishnevsky. He told us about mushrooms flavoured with garlic and seafood, how Russian morels conquered Europe, and explained why a posad truffle is incomparable to an Italian truffle.
KING CRIMSON - Starless - Live 1974 -
1995 vs 2015
Charles Godefroy flying over the Arc de Triomphe in Paris in his Nieuport 11 aircraft, 1919.
Good morning
there is no printer on the smartphone (polaroid)
You can see the photos straight away. That's what the comparison is about.