Interesting and Humour - page 3044

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Taxi, 1886, Japan (Photo by Adolpho Farsari)

 
 
Sergey Golubev:
I can't see my shoelaces because of my belly button... I have to walk around with my shoelaces untied))
 

In time for the start of mushroom season:

The return of the Russian truffle:

Mushrooms are one of the iconic products of Russian cuisine. The events of 1917 destroyed the culture of mushroom consumption. One of the people who are reviving it is Mikhail Vishnevsky. He told us about mushrooms flavoured with garlic and seafood, how Russian morels conquered Europe, and explained why a posad truffle is incomparable to an Italian truffle.

 

KING CRIMSON - Starless - Live 1974 -


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Sergey Golubev:

1995 vs 2015


there is no printer in the smartphone (polaroid)
 

Charles Godefroy flying over the Arc de Triomphe in Paris in his Nieuport 11 aircraft, 1919.


Good morning

 
Younga:
there is no printer on the smartphone (polaroid)

You can see the photos straight away. That's what the comparison is about.

 
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