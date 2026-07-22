Interesting and Humour - page 2143

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overclockers
Закон Мура продолжит свою работу, но цена вопроса многих удивит :: Overclockers.ru
  • www.overclockers.ru
Закон Мура, несмотря на мрачные прогнозы, продолжит свою работу также в следующем десятилетии, председатель и генеральный директор компании Synopsys, Аарт де Геус (Aart De Geus). Его компания создаёт программные пакеты для проектирования полупроводниковых микросхем, так что о масштабе работ и проблем шеф Synopsys знает не понаслышке. Другое...
 
newdigital:

3D sticker for garage



3 D ???

is it because there are three gates ? ))

 
mystique
Квантовая запутанность возможна между более чем двумя частицами
Квантовая запутанность возможна между более чем двумя частицами
  • compulenta.computerra.ru
Физики из Университета Ватерлоо (Канада) под руководством Криса Эрвена (Chris Erven) впервые продемонстрировали квантовую нелокальность для более чем двух квантово запутанных фотонов. Нелокальность описывает моментальную «реакцию» запутанных частиц на изменения в состоянии другой запутанной частицы из пары даже тогда, когда их разделяет...
 
Mischek:

3 D ???

is it because there are three gates ? ? ))


It must be a 3G sticker.

I want one too, but the trouble is that the garage has only one gate :(((

 
 
 
Contender:


It must be a 3G sticker.

I want one too, but the trouble is that the garage has only one gate :((

Unfortunately, I'm not really into it.
 
[Deleted]  
zfs:
with my vivid imagination, the dance looks like foreplay.....
[Deleted]  
zfs:

Cool. I'll do the same.

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