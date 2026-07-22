Interesting and Humour - page 2143
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3D sticker for garage
3 D ???
is it because there are three gates ? ))
3 D ???
is it because there are three gates ? ? ))
It must be a 3G sticker.
I want one too, but the trouble is that the garage has only one gate :(((
It must be a 3G sticker.
I want one too, but the trouble is that the garage has only one gate :((
Cool. I'll do the same.