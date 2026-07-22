Interesting and Humour - page 2393

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Contender:

The original version is better

I don't know )) they are different
 
Mischek:
I don't know )) they are different

As indicators;)

 
Contender:

The original version is better


Both look like madness to me.

 

Integer:

original

 

Nothing gives a man away more than what he laughs at.

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

 

 

One hundred trillion dollars Zimbabwe.

 

A little hint of a wallpaper change

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