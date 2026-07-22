Interesting and Humour - page 2393
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The original version is better
I don't know )) they are different
As indicators;)
The original version is better
Both look like madness to me.
Integer:
Nothing gives a man away more than what he laughs at.
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
One hundred trillion dollars Zimbabwe.
A little hint of a wallpaper change