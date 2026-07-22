Interesting and Humour - page 1765
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In retrospect, I recall three news reports over the summer and autumn about freedom activists having found weapons caches (I don't know what happened, but there were such reports on TV).
+ to this you have to wonder where the Ukrainian mercenaries who fought in Chechnya and Iraq are? (May my Russian colleagues forgive me for being objective), it is no secret that there are Ukrainian camps in Chechnya and Ukrainians fought on their side.
So that is where they are now, in freedom, of course.
+ Remember that their grandfathers were partisans for another 8 years after the end of WWII.
Add all that up and there are fighters in "freedom" who are ready to take up arms. And the main thing is that they seem to have a reason. All we need is a reason.
In retrospect, I recall three news reports in the summer and autumn about freedom activists having found arms caches (I don't know what happened, but there were such reports on TV).
+ to this you have to wonder where the Ukrainian mercenaries who fought in Chechnya and Iraq are? (May my Russian colleagues forgive me for being objective), it is no secret that there are Ukrainian caches in Chechnya and Ukrainians fought on their side.
So that is where they are now, in freedom, of course.
+ Remember that their grandfathers were partisans for another 8 years after the end of WWII.
Add all that up and there are fighters in "freedom" who are ready to take up arms. And the main thing is that they seem to have a reason. All we need is a reason.
This is too serious a disadvantage for Yanukovich to ignore. Besides, he is still a protégé of the eastern regions.
It is certain that they have training camps and have been quietly training young people in them.
This is too serious a disadvantage for Yanukovich to ignore. Besides, he is still a protégé of the eastern regions.
Other regions somehow work without mines and similar heavy industries poisoning the environment and the population. There is always a way out.
And to continue to sit in the shit where we have been for 22 years of independence is boring (as someone who has visited Bulgaria, Turkey, Hungary, Austria, Thailand and India in the past 2 years - believe me, it is disgusting to go back home).
That's understandable. I was referring to the oligarchs.
But unemployment in the east is a potential social explosion. Does he need one?
That's understandable. I was referring to the oligarchs.
But unemployment in the east is a potential social explosion. Does he need one?
That's the funny thing, the PR's rating in the east dropped to 16% in the summer, and that's their electorate. And only thanks to Euroblablabla it began to grow and reached 40%.
ZS in principle these people can be occupied. Now it sounds ridiculous when you consider what has been left of the roads, but it would take 10 years of work and 38 billion euros to implement. Then Ukraine will be a transit country for its neighbours, like Germany in western Europe.
Although in Ukraine it will be even cheaper, 38 yards is the average price in Germany, taking into account the area and the redemption of private land, our land is not yet private, so that the redemption will be easier, the area is flat so that the base 8 lam/km (from 14 to 5 for the mountains) will be 5-4 lam. total project length of 4800 km.
Ukraine's autobahn map.
ZZZI although in Ukraine even cheaper will be released, 38 yards is the average price of Germany, taking into account the area and the redemption of private land, our land is not yet private, so that the buyout will be easier, the terrain is flat, so that the base from 8 lam/km (from 14 to 5 for the mountains) will be 5-4 lam. total project length of 4800 km.
Well, you forgot about the mandatory kickbacks, without which large projects in / in Ukraine do not live ... So you get the same 38, if not more.
Germany:
Well, you forgot about the obligatory kickbacks, without which large projects cannot live... that's the same 38, if not more.