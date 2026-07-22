Interesting and Humour - page 3030
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For the sake of interest, go through freelance customers, marketplace customers (reviews, discussions) -- 99% of them have zero "reader" boxes.
I showed you the formula as I calculated it -- the number of people voting in the polls -- there are no more than 100 of them.
Don't confuse "daily registrants" -- with "active forum readers".
How to check active readers -- I also told you -- go through freelance customers and marketplace customers -- each have "achievements" and there you can see if they're reading the forum or not.
And I'll explain it to you again. ...
Don't like jam, we'll post about pickles :)
If you don't like jam, let's post about pickles :)
No doubt about it -- "movies and Germans" is a recurring theme of the forum.
Of course it is - "films and Germans" is a recurring theme of the forum.
I've been reading the forum for about a year, sometimes technical, 5 topics viewed... So much for the rating.
So the same five topics were read. Just for the fun of it, I checked my own: 883 topics read in three years.
Don't like jam, we'll post about pickles :)