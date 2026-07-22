Interesting and Humour - page 3030

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Andrey F. Zelinsky:

For the sake of interest, go through freelance customers, marketplace customers (reviews, discussions) -- 99% of them have zero "reader" boxes.

I'm not a reader, I'm a writer. For about a year I've been reading the forum, sometimes technical, and I've looked through 5 topics... So much for the rating. And in a recent encounter I would prefer to give a + or -, without posts(if there was such a possibility).
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

I showed you the formula as I calculated it -- the number of people voting in the polls -- there are no more than 100 of them.

Don't confuse "daily registrants" -- with "active forum readers".

How to check active readers -- I also told you -- go through freelance customers and marketplace customers -- each have "achievements" and there you can see if they're reading the forum or not.

And I'll explain it to you again. Those who vote, buy and freelance are not the majority of readers. Most of the readers do not manifest themselves anywhere, they do not participate in polls, do not go to freelance or buy anything, they just read. And they have to read the sra* active ones.
 
Andrey Dik:
And I'll explain it to you again. ...
Okay. I'm off. Hi.
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:


Don't like jam, we'll post about pickles :)

Pickles salted

 
Karputov Vladimir:

If you don't like jam, let's post about pickles :)

No doubt about it -- "movies and Germans" is a recurring theme of the forum.

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Andrey F. Zelinsky:

Of course it is - "films and Germans" is a recurring theme of the forum.

What can I tell you about Friday the 13th? Germans like Germans, cucumbers like cucumbers
 
Vladimir Belev:
I've been reading the forum for about a year, sometimes technical, 5 topics viewed... So much for the rating.

So the same five topics were read. Just for the fun of it, I checked my own: 883 topics read in three years.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Don't like jam, we'll post about pickles :)

cucumber brine
 
 
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