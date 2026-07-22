Interesting and Humour - page 1100

New comment
 
 
 

what was it

 

Lucky. The artist. He could have been shot in the head. And not necessarily a silver one.

 
Mischek:

Lucky. The artist. He could have been shot in the head. And not necessarily a silver one.

Fucked up.
 
Mischek:

what was it

Looks like she's for Navalny
 
Vladon:
Oh, fuck.
Yeah. First thing I'd do is shove my fist down his throat. For wolves and dogs, it's a sure thing. Anyway, very lucky for the turnaround... ...to the man.
 
Mischek:

what was it

Yeah. The golden rain show.)
 
joo:
Yeah. The first thing I'd do is shove my fist down his throat. For wolves and dogs, it's a sure thing. Anyway, very lucky for the turnaround... ...to the man.
that's probably why the girls were chosen for the fun of it, but if it were my wife, the actor would've been kicked to the curb.
 
1...109310941095109610971098109911001101110211031104110511061107...4979
New comment