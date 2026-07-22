Interesting and Humour - page 1100
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what was it
Lucky. The artist. He could have been shot in the head. And not necessarily a silver one.
Lucky. The artist. He could have been shot in the head. And not necessarily a silver one.
what was it
Oh, fuck.
what was it
Yeah. The first thing I'd do is shove my fist down his throat. For wolves and dogs, it's a sure thing. Anyway, very lucky for the turnaround... ...to the man.