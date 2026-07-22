Interesting and Humour - page 900
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I absolutely agree with you. I just don't understand what started the conversation about tablets replacing desktops, or even laptops.
I travel quite often to different cities, and I'm not comfortable even with a laptop. A tablet is lighter, you can connect a mouse and a keyboard,
The screen resolution and performance increases, battery life is decent.
Of course, it's not worth comparing with the comfort of an office chair, a couple of 24" monitors and the power of the system.
Good morning
(ArtistSteven Quartly)
On a mobile device. Or is a 10" tablet not one of them? I was only talking about MT, I don't need the rest for nothing.
Is it bad to have a full-fledged MT on a tablet with its own scripts/indicators, etc.?
And I think no one will be forced.
It is a question of whether it is a bad thing to have a full-fledged terminal in the toilet, bathroom, car, lift, cinema, etc.
If the terminal is a substitute for a slot machine, then it's not bad.
But if it's a job like a designer's work with Photoshop, you don't need it.
And if that Samsung GALAXY Note 10.1 tablet comes with an S Pen that can do any mouse with ease, then that's cool.
Oh that marketing. The x86 tablets and transformer laptops with Wacom touchscreens have been around for so long that I personally can't get anything but "fi" out of Samsung.
I'm not talking about a gnusmas, I'm talking about a full-fledged MT on a tablet if you ask me.
We're not talking about a gnome, we're talking about a full-fledged MT on a tablet if anything
Suddenly... a strange and curious question came up. Do Microsoft employees at work use what browser to access the internet? Do they...?