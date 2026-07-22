Interesting and Humour - page 900

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kPVT:

I absolutely agree with you. I just don't understand what started the conversation about tablets replacing desktops, or even laptops.

I travel quite often to different cities, and I'm not comfortable even with a laptop. A tablet is lighter, you can connect a mouse and a keyboard,

The screen resolution and performance increases, battery life is decent.

Of course, it's not worth comparing with the comfort of an office chair, a couple of 24" monitors and the power of the system.

In this case, I agree. Better a compromise than nothing.
 

Good morning

(ArtistSteven Quartly)

 
[Deleted]  
kPVT:

On a mobile device. Or is a 10" tablet not one of them? I was only talking about MT, I don't need the rest for nothing.

Is it bad to have a full-fledged MT on a tablet with its own scripts/indicators, etc.?

And I think no one will be forced.

And if the tablet is a Samsung GALAXY Note 10.1 with S Pen, which will make any mouse without effort, then just cool.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

It is a question of whether it is a bad thing to have a full-fledged terminal in the toilet, bathroom, car, lift, cinema, etc.

If the terminal is a substitute for a slot machine, then it's not bad.

But if it's a job like a designer's work with Photoshop, you don't need it.

 
alexx_v:
And if that Samsung GALAXY Note 10.1 tablet comes with an S Pen that can do any mouse with ease, then that's cool.
Oh this marketing. Tablets and x86 laptops with Wacom touchscreens have been around for so long that I can't get anything out of them but "fi" towards Samsung.
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marsel:
Oh that marketing. The x86 tablets and transformer laptops with Wacom touchscreens have been around for so long that I personally can't get anything but "fi" out of Samsung.

I'm not talking about a gnusmas, I'm talking about a full-fledged MT on a tablet if you ask me.

 
alexx_v:

We're not talking about a gnome, we're talking about a full-fledged MT on a tablet if anything

That's what x86 tablets are for full-fledged mt
 
Suddenly... a strange and curious question came up. Do Microsoft employees at work use what browser to access the internet? Do they...?
 
Integer:
Suddenly... a strange and curious question came up. Do Microsoft employees at work use what browser to access the internet? Do they...?
recently a microsoft office was burglarised and all that was stolen were iPads
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