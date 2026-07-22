Interesting and Humour - page 3256
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By the way, there are famous forums where a ban is a "medal on the chest". For example, tsd and forex-factory. There, if you are banned by a particular moderator it's like an advantage. This means that the usher is recognizable, he has his own position, he can prove his position and he is a serious participant, so to speak.
+100% Of course, in general, the party that has been hurt is also sympathetic. We actually miss being banned.
Notice how we got bored at once, got quiet and the thread isn't growing so fast.
just the highlighted part.
Mishek -- here's his profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mischek-- was banned two years ago by the Administrator -- and Mishek is still in the ban.
The profile we're talking about now is a clone -- as far as we know, clones don't get banned, they get deleted.
Since Mishek's clone has been banned, and the squabbling continues, it's only right to follow through -- delete the clone as required by the rules -- and decide whether to give the original one amnesty or ban him.
And he's not "fighting" with me, or you, but with the MC.
I consider him to be an institutional username (a username used by several people from one company for some purpose).
And he is not "fighting" with me or you, but with the MC.
And what is his struggle with the MC?
Well, it is simply impossible to "open" such topics for his own satisfaction and for the flub he "opens" ... For example, the analogous post that Dozhd TV channel made about the Leningrad blockade (the channel was then publicly shut down, MK was not), Russophobia (in Russia, incidentally, they put people in jail for this), public threats based on nationality (they also put people in jail).
Everything was and is in the service desk (with screenshots, etc., and not just mine)...
I even doubt he's from St. Petersburg (it would be very strict with "his posts" there - Big House works well) ... proxy?
probably ...
I think it's just competition (MK competitors).
But who?
I consider him an institutional username (a username used by several people from one company for some purpose).
And he is not "fighting" with me or you, but with the MC.
I fully support your point of view.
I consider him an institutional usher (a username used by several people in one company for some purpose).
I once clashed with him in a smoking room. At one point he was clearly lagging behind in his response rate. It happens... Faster than he knocks... But when he replies with pictures to several users at once and the pictures and clips are very much on topic... One person can't do that.
And he's not "fighting" with me or you, he's "fighting" with the MC.
Of course. I've written about it many times in the smoking room, which has been a grand dump on a respectable company's website. That slop went to external search engines... And the company became less respectable, and that comes at a price.
And what is his fight against MQ about?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3259#comment_2728414
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3257#comment_2728283
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3255#comment_2727628
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3254#comment_2727214
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3254#comment_2727225
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3253#comment_2726988
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3253#comment_2727004
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3252#comment_2726836
thereis not a single post against MQat all, it's not even interesting to look - there isn't one
... there is not a single post against MQ at all, it's not even interesting to look - there isn't one
1. To judge something, you have to be an expert on the subject -- I'm not the expert.
but since Sergei talks about screenshots in servicedesk -- and Sergei is a professional in the field of destruction of states (if I correctly interpret his words about himself) -- I have no grounds, knowledge or examples to refute him
2. you cited links from the last couple of days -- they are not typical.
the posts he made -- saw them deleted personally -- only they were deleted very quickly.
By the way, what he was banned for this time -- I didn't get it, I guess I didn't have time to track down his post, which was deleted very quickly.
1. To judge something, you have to be an expert in the subject -- I am not in the subject.
But since Sergei talks about screenshots in servicedesk -- and Sergei is a professional in destruction of states (if I correctly interpret his words about himself) -- I have no grounds, knowledge or examples to refute him
2. you cited links from the last couple of days -- they are not typical.
the posts he made -- saw them deleted personally-- only they were deleted very quickly.
1) I'm no expert either - shut up
2) + I agree - the sample should be more presentable
didn't have time to see
Citizens, enough about bans and politics. This thread is humour - if you are so keen to discuss social and living conditions in the projection of the current government, you'd better not speak out and keep quiet. There will be no politics and controversial topics.
There will be one thing, just a few flowers:
Gloriosa is one of the most unusual and beautiful plants in the lily family.