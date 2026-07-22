Interesting and Humour - page 3595
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British scientists have found out that cockroaches "hear" with their feet.Later, the subject's limbs were removed and the experiment was repeated, but the cockroach did not hear the tapping and remained in place.
In an experiment, a test subject (cockroach) was placed on a table. A random series of taps on the table were then given and the cockroach ran away.
British scientists have found out that cockroaches "hear" with their feet.Later, the subject's limbs were removed and the experiment was repeated but the cockroach did not hear the tapping and stayed where it was.
In an experiment, a test subject (cockroach) was placed on a table. A random series of taps on the table were then given and the cockroach ran away.
The results of such an experiment are somehow exactly the same for all living things. Give the British a prize for scientific discovery!
An unusual case concluded yesterday, 16 February, at the Saransk City Court in the Russian Republic of Mordovia. The 31-year-old local software engineer, who had axed his colleague and then tried to burn his corpse, was in the dock. In the course of investigation it turned out, that the murder happened because of an argument over which graphics cards are better - AMD or NVIDIA.
Asit turned out in the course of the investigation, both the defendantAleksandr Trofimov and the murderedEvgeny Lyulin hadpreviously worked as programmers at the Saransk plant Elektrovypryamitel. Subsequently, Trofimov resigned from there and took a job as a dispatcher at the state enterprise Gosinform, but he did not lose contact with his colleague - the men continued to be friends. On 16 September 2016, when Russia celebrated Programmer's Day, Evgeny Lyulin decided to drop in on Alexander Trofimov to congratulate him on his professional holiday. The future victim had some alcohol with him, which ultimately proved fatal for him.
After celebrating the Programmer's Day and drinking a few glasses of vodka, the men began discussing the products of American manufacturers AMD and NVIDIA. At the same time Eugene Lyulin was speaking highly positively about AMD graphics cards, explaining his opinion with their deserved popularity among professionals. In his turn Alexander Trofimov proved to him that NVIDIA products are better, as they provide excellent graphics for gamers.
At some point the drunken Russian programmers began to discuss each other's mental capabilities. The first one to lose it was Alexander Trofimov - he grabbed a kitchen axe and hit Evgeny Lyulin on the head twice, and then threw his opponent to the bed. After that, the fan of NVIDIA products waited a bit, and then went to get a knife, which dealt 11 more blows to AMD supporter in different parts of his body.
The cat doesn't understand)