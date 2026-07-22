Interesting and Humour - page 1552

New comment
 
Official correspondence between the client (C) and the implementer (I).

H: We do not share your optimism about moving the project forward. All reasonable deadlines have passed.
I: You are not remitting payments by the agreed deadlines.
H: The contract requires that payments be made when certain stages of work have been completed. How can you make payments if there are no deliverables?
I: Yeah... It is a common picture. You want money in the morning and chairs in the evening? And there is no other way around?
Z: You are out of your mind! What the hell are the chairs? I think we commissioned a hangar project from you!!!!!

And: Bebebe.

(c)

[Deleted]  
 
 
alexx_v:

This is where they kicked one in:

 

 

Sorry about the poor quality. It's still a mess.

 
 
Mischek:
Maybe there's a ruble in there already?
1...154515461547154815491550155115521553155415551556155715581559...4979
New comment