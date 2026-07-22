Interesting and Humour - page 1552
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H: We do not share your optimism about moving the project forward. All reasonable deadlines have passed.
I: You are not remitting payments by the agreed deadlines.
H: The contract requires that payments be made when certain stages of work have been completed. How can you make payments if there are no deliverables?
I: Yeah... It is a common picture. You want money in the morning and chairs in the evening? And there is no other way around?
Z: You are out of your mind! What the hell are the chairs? I think we commissioned a hangar project from you!!!!!
And: Bebebe.
(c)
This is where they kicked one in:
Sorry about the poor quality. It's still a mess.