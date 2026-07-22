Interesting and Humour - page 712
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Ukrainians will face a "water tax" from 1 January
As a result of the new tax until January 1, 2013 the owners or users of land plots must install meters for deep artesian wells. This was stated by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine Eduard Stavytskyi on air of the TV channel "UBR".
"Water cannot be free. Therefore, we will put meters on industrial wells," he said.
Water metering will be carried out by the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine. How "industrial wells" will differ from ordinary wells has not yet been reported.
Ukrainians face a "water tax" from 1 January
The code of procedure has been amended so that hearsay evidence is now admissible in court.
= Do you confirm that it was the defendant who raped the victim?
- Yes.
= Did you see it?
- No, but people are talking.
this dialogue will become quite legitimate thanks to the new law :(
http://www.bagnet.org/news/society/180041
The code of procedure has been amended so that hearsay evidence is now admissible in court.
= Do you confirm that it was the defendant who raped the victim?
- Yes.
= Did you see it?
- No, but people are talking.
this dialogue will become quite legitimate thanks to the new law :(
A duck, it can't be, it's the basis of Roman law on which everything is built.
No ducks, everything is serious, politicians comment on the work.
What the fuck do brothers care about Roman law? They got their own law.
Run along then.
escape plan
Run along then.
escape plan
I've been thinking about Poland or the Czech Republic for a year.
The other day Ukraine introduced a 15% tax on all cash-currency transactions.
I have been considering Poland or the Czech Republic for a year.
The other day Ukraine introduced a 15% tax on all cash-currency transactions.
I've been thinking about Poland or the Czech Republic for a year now.
The other day Ukraine imposed a 15% tax on all foreign currency cash transactions.
Similarly, it's high time to go, we have to break out before they introduce serfdom (they'll do that).
You guys are better than us.
And you thought it was fucked up, but it's going to be even worse.
Hussars, don't. It's clear enough.)