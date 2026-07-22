Interesting and Humour - page 2254
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newdigital:
Because you can tell by looking at her that 'she doesn't want to eat'.
Yes, and if she has a boyfriend, he must be interested.
Tell me, just honestly, what percentage of postings to "Interesting and Humorous" from newdigital do you like?
I'm 100%.
This is the most active, objective and unbiased moderator of all moderators.
He is the most active, objective and unbiased moderator of all the moderators.
Oh, now it all makes sense.)
If someone is getting sickened by newdigital's posts, it's very telling.
There's absolutely nothing to show for it.
I don't know, I don't understand you, I probably don't have the blisters he stepped on... I don't understand you.
Well done, congratulations, have a bun and a hug and a teddy bear kiss.
is there nothing wrong with your sexuality?