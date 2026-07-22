Interesting and Humour - page 2254

New comment
 

newdigital:


Because you can tell by looking at her that 'she doesn't want to eat'.

Yes, and if she has a boyfriend, he must be interested.

 
Contender:
Tell me, just honestly, what percentage of postings to "Interesting and Humorous" from newdigital do you like?

I'm 100%.

This is the most active, objective and unbiased moderator of all moderators.

 
Integer:

He is the most active, objective and unbiased moderator of all the moderators.

Oh, now it all makes sense.)
 
TheXpert:
Oh, now it all makes sense.)
Well done, congratulations, have a bun, a hug and a teddy bear kiss.
 
If someone gets pissed off by newdigital's posts, it's very telling.
 
Integer:
If someone is getting sickened by newdigital's posts, it's very telling.
Absolutely nothing is indicative.
 
sergeev:
There's absolutely nothing to show for it.

I don't know, I don't understand you, I probably don't have the blisters he stepped on... I don't understand you.

 
Integer:
Well done, congratulations, have a bun and a hug and a teddy bear kiss.
Are you gay all right?
 
Mischek:
is there nothing wrong with your sexuality?
It wasn't about orientation.
 
By the way, the hangout around the teddy bear is also very revealing.
1...224722482249225022512252225322542255225622572258225922602261...4979
New comment