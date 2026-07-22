Interesting and Humour - page 4492
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And the kind you write about. I thought you were going to ask what bad habits Grandpa Kuzmich is curing. ALL of them.
Well, Kuzmich can do it - he can hit his back with a plough (or with a spring from the "Belarus" tractor), and go on to the field - from here till the sunset...
Kuzmich can do it with a plough on his back (or with a spring from "Belarus" tractor), and go forward to the field - from here till the sunset...
No, it's simpler than that...
He returns, alone, to his home village. He meets his childhood friends, offers them a drink to meet him, but they all refuse. They say they're all coded. Kouzmich's stable has been coded. He decides to get coded as well, he can't drink alone. Grandpa Kouzmich puts him in a crouch, ties him up and...
After the "session" he says: "If you drink, I'll tell the whole village about this session.
.
friends, I need some practical advice.
1. I live on the ground floor,
2. the windows look out onto a quiet, leafy street
3. not far from the window are the steps of an abandoned building
4. These steps are hidden from view from the road and therefore
and therefore form a quiet little nook that's frequented by junkies.
I chase them away as best I can, but the cops do not react.
The question is how to discourage addicts?
only move to a different location.
Silence issues can only be solved by "noise protection" from your side (e.g. closing windows, soundproofing walls/ceiling/floor).
if it is not possible to solve it on one's side, as in this case - then the issue is not solved in principle.exceptions only to a sane external party -- but in this case, that is not and will not be the case.
sounds hopelessly pessimistic.
How about this option:
1. A team of 5-6 people, tenants of the house, is organised
2. Each of them gets a bat
3... and go forward, on guard duty
Eh, you haven't learned a soldier's wits...
you just have to think a bit ;)
You have to turn a comfortable place into an uncomfortable one, so as to direct them to find another place.
sounds hopelessly pessimistic.
but how about this option:
1. a team of 5-6 people, the tenants of the house, is organised
2. Each of them gets a bat
3... and go forward, on combat duty
I have no experience in this case ...
But from experience with "other comrades" - I know - there is no way, and here I agree with comrade Zelinsky.
Blinds. That's all.
And wait, maybe someone will buy a flat in the house, and he will have all the power, both legal and illegal ... and they'll just say "shoo!" and they'll apologise and bow and walk away, like - "sorry, Ivan Ivanovich".
If not (and it's unlikely to happen) - there is no way.
Only blinds.
only move to a different location.
Silence issues can only be solved by "noise protection" from your side (e.g. closing windows, soundproofing walls/ceiling/floor).
If it is not possible to solve it on one's side, as in this case, then the issue is not solved in principle.The only exception is a sane outside party - but in this case there is not and will not be one.