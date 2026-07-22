Interesting and Humour - page 751
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- And how does that translate into?
- In the fact that there was no money, there is no money, and it doesn't look like there will be any.
- I think I've reached financial stabilization.
- What does that mean?
- The fact that there was no money, there is no money, and it doesn't look like there ever will be.
That reminds me:
- I'm having a financial and sexual crisis.
- What's that?
- You look in your wallet and there's dick in it.
Finns have started a "I park like an asshole" blog
It's always like this...