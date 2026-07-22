Interesting and Humour - page 751

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[Deleted]  
- I seem to have achieved financial stabilisation.
- And how does that translate into?
- In the fact that there was no money, there is no money, and it doesn't look like there will be any.
 
peripatetikos:
- I think I've reached financial stabilization.
- What does that mean?
- The fact that there was no money, there is no money, and it doesn't look like there ever will be.

That reminds me:

- I'm having a financial and sexual crisis.

- What's that?

- You look in your wallet and there's dick in it.

[Deleted]  
Mischek:
Finns have started a "I park like an asshole" blog
For some reason these "assholes" only have Russian number plates.))
 
It's always like this...
[Deleted]  
Silent:
It's always like this...

Fun.)))
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