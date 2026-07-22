Interesting and Humour - page 4929

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transcendreamer #:
This character seems to me a nerdy whiner, explaining that he has high spiritual values and the rest are mired in clichéd materiality, although these are completely different categories, which should not even be mutually oppositional. But one cannot deny that he has a kind of charisma, which is what has made him popular. But part of his popularity may be due to a kind of mere emotional response from a mass of similar whiners, rather than genuine rational acceptance. In any case, when he speaks so verbosely and sprawlingly, it is clear that he himself is trapped in his own addictions.

This is too much...

 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

Why not iridium? It's heavier).

~$150 per gram? That's a nice paperweight, like a supercar.
 

the monna lisa is no longer the same, time has spared no one !


 
transcendreamer #:
This character seems to me a nerdy whiner, explaining that he has high spiritual values and the rest are mired in clichéd materiality, although these are completely different categories, which should not even be mutually oppositional. But one cannot deny that he has a kind of charisma, which is what has made him popular. But part of his popularity may be due to a kind of mere emotional response from a mass of similar whiners, rather than genuine rational acceptance. In any case, when he speaks so verbosely and sprawlingly, it is clear that he himself is trapped in his own addictions.

+

I was too lazy to spell it out myself, but I absolutely agree with the above.

 
TheXpert #:
~$150 a gram? That's a good paperweight. It'll cost like a supercar.
Tritium is worth $30,000 a gram!
 
osmo1709 #:
Tritium is worth $30,000 a gram!

California makes everyone with a price tag of $6.5 million a gram...

But it's no fun to make souvenirs out of, the neutron radiation is hellish.

Interesting metal, though:


https://scientificrussia.ru/articles/poluchen-novyj-radioaktivnyj-himicheskij-element-kalifornij

Радиоактивный калифорний
Радиоактивный калифорний
  • 2021.03.17
  • Автор Анна Посохова
  • scientificrussia.ru
17 марта 1950 года группа американских учёных из Национальной лаборатории Лоуренса университета Беркли, штат Калифорния, получили искусственным путем новый радиоактивный химический элемент таблицы Менделеева – калифорний (Cf, Californium). Физики С. Томпсон, К. Стрит, А. Гиорсо и Г. Сиборг в Калифорнийском университете Беркли, откуда элемент и...
 

Old things.

k456liu

[Deleted]  

I have a picture of this too

 

why physics

So that's how it is...

 

I was inspired by a spammer (it's easy for me to get banned with a click of the mouse, while he has to create a new username every time he makes a post... harder for him)

----------------

Albert Camus

Albert Camus

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Albert Camus Quotes:

  • No one knows that there are people who make a colossal effort to be normal.

  • The great question of life is how to live among people?

  • Don't go ahead of me - I might not make it.
    Don't walk behind me - I might lead the wrong way.
    Just walk beside me and be my friend!

  • School prepares us to live in a world that doesn't exist.

  • Every man dies a stranger.

  • Only he who has pocket money is rich.

And many more quotes here

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