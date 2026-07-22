Interesting and Humour - page 4929
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This is too much...
Why not iridium? It's heavier).
the monna lisa is no longer the same, time has spared no one !
+
I was too lazy to spell it out myself, but I absolutely agree with the above.
~$150 a gram? That's a good paperweight. It'll cost like a supercar.
Tritium is worth $30,000 a gram!
California makes everyone with a price tag of $6.5 million a gram...
But it's no fun to make souvenirs out of, the neutron radiation is hellish.
Interesting metal, though:
https://scientificrussia.ru/articles/poluchen-novyj-radioaktivnyj-himicheskij-element-kalifornij
Old things.
I have a picture of this too
So that's how it is...
I was inspired by a spammer (it's easy for me to get banned with a click of the mouse, while he has to create a new username every time he makes a post... harder for him)
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Albert Camus
Albert Camus Quotes:
Don't walk behind me - I might lead the wrong way.
Just walk beside me and be my friend!
And many more quotes here