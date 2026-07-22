Interesting and Humour - page 3437
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This one went a little overboard :)
Oopsie boys ......
From the ticker on SportFM.
http://tass.ru/obschestvo/3820460
As if the Arabs would not freeze over there))
- "Have a seat, let's see where we've reserved a seat for you. Well... not on the main list... not on the supplementary list... I can't help it, it's the season, people are dying in droves, paradise is crowded, go to hell.
So Fidel goes down to hell. Lucifer welcomes him there with open arms:
- Hello, hello, we've been waiting for you for a long time! We've got a private room prepared for you with all the comforts. Cigars, girls... would you like a glass of grappa from the road?
They're sitting there, drinking, talking about life, sharing their experiences. Suddenly Fidel remembers he forgot his suitcase in paradise. Lucifer summons two demoniacs:
- Did you hear that? Go to heaven and fetch the dear commander's suitcase! Come on, one foot here, one foot there!
The little devils ran off to heaven. St. Peter's shift was over, he locked the gates of paradise and went to rest. The devils go back and forth, what to do? They're not allowed to return without their suitcase. They climbed through the fence into paradise...
And there are two archangels standing guard in paradise and watching the scene. And one says to the other:
- Look at what's going on! Only 20 minutes since Fidel was in hell, and we already have refugees!
Fidel Castro died. He walks in with his suitcase into heaven's gates and St Peter tells him:
- "Have a seat, let's see where we have a seat reserved for you. Well... not on the main list... not on the supplementary list... I can't help it, it's the season, people are dying in droves, heaven is full, you go to hell.
So Fidel goes down to hell. Lucifer welcomes him there with open arms:
- Hello, hello, we've been waiting for you for a long time! We've got a private room prepared for you with all the comforts. Cigars, girls... would you like a glass of grappa from the road?
They're sitting there, drinking, talking about life, sharing their experiences. Suddenly Fidel remembers he forgot his suitcase in paradise. Lucifer summons two demoniacs:
- Did you hear that? Go to heaven and fetch the dear commander's suitcase! Come on, one foot here, one foot there!
The little devils ran off to heaven. St. Peter's shift was over, he locked the gates of paradise and went to rest. The devils go back and forth, what to do? They're not allowed to return without their suitcase. They climbed through the fence into paradise...
And there are two archangels standing guard in paradise and watching the scene. And one says to the other:
- Look at what's going on! Only 20 minutes since Fidel was in hell, and we already have refugees!
That's funny))
http://tass.ru/ekonomika/3820735
this is a demobee uniform, every demobee starting with the draft )))) thinks about how he will tie the uniform.
the more ropes at the seams and all sorts of gadgets, the cooler the demob is ))))