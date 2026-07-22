Interesting and Humour - page 3437

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P.S. Your MT account has a birthday too)

 
Server Muradasilov:

This one went a little overboard :)

Buryats are funny like that.)
 

Oopsie boys ......

Банки начали выдавать кредиты, основываясь на телефонных разговорах заемщика
Банки начали выдавать кредиты, основываясь на телефонных разговорах заемщика
  • expert.ru
Кредитные организации активно развивают новую систему, которая позволяет оределить риски выдачи кредита на основании данных, которые предоставляет мобильный оператор, пишет Bloomberg. Таким образом, кредитные истории перестают быть ключевым фактором принятия решения о кредитоспособности заемщика. Благодаря новому подходу 2 млрд человек по всему...
 
The Italian economic historian Carlo Cipolla took a thorough approach to the question of the nature of stupidity. Years of research have led him to formulate five universal laws.

The first law of stupidity

Man always underestimates the number of idiots around him.
It sounds like a fuzzy platitude and snobbishness, but life proves it true. No matter how you judge people, you will constantly be confronted with the following situations:
The person who always looked smart and rational turns out to be an incredible idiot.
Stupid people keep popping up in the most unexpected places at the most inopportune times to ruin your plans.



The second law of stupidity

The likelihood that a person is stupid is independent of his other qualities.
Years of observation and experience have established me in the idea that people are not equal - some are stupid, others are not - and that this quality is inherent in nature, not cultural factors. A man is just as stupid as he is a redhead or has blood type O. He was born that way by the will of providence, if you like.
Education has nothing to do with the likelihood of having a certain number of fools in society.
Numerous experiments in universities on five groups have confirmed this: students, office workers, support staff, administrative staff and teachers. When I analyzed a group of low-skilled employees, the number of fools was higher than I expected (First Law) and I put it down to social conditions: poverty, segregation, lack of education. But climbing higher up the social ladder, I saw the same ratio among white-collar workers and students. Even more impressive was to see the same number among professors - whether I took a small provincial college or a major university, the same proportion of professors turned out to be fools. I was so amazed by the results that I decided to conduct an experiment on the intellectual elite - the Nobel laureates. The result confirmed the superpowers of nature: the same certain number of laureates were stupid.
The idea expressed by the Second Law is difficult to accept, but numerous experiments confirm its ironclad correctness. Feminists will support the Second Law because it states that there are no more fools among women than there are fools among men. Third-worlders will take comfort in the fact that developed countries are not so developed. The conclusions of the Second Law are frightening: whether you spin in the British high society or move to Polynesia and make friends with the local bounty hunters; whether you imprison yourself in a monastery or spend the rest of your life in a casino surrounded by corrupt women, you will encounter the same number of idiots everywhere, which (First Law) will always exceed your expectations.


The Third Law of Stupidity

A fool is a person whose actions lead to losses for another person or a group of people, while not benefiting or even harming the actor himself.
The third law assumes that all people fall into four groups: the simpletons (P), the clever (W), the bandits (B) and the stupid (D).
If Petya takes an action from which he suffers a loss, and at the same time benefits Vasya, he belongs to the simpletons (P area). If Petya does something that benefits both him and Vassya, he is clever, because he acted cleverly (zone Y). If Petya's actions benefit him, and Vasya suffers from them, Petya is a bandit (zone B). And finally Petya the Fool is in zone D, in the minus zone on both axes.
It's not hard to imagine the scale of damage which fools can do by getting into governing bodies and possessing political and social powers. But separately it is worth specifying what exactly makes a fool dangerous.
Stupid people are dangerous because rational people can hardly imagine the logic of irrational behaviour. Intelligent people can understand the logic of the bandit, because the bandit is rational - he just wants more goods and is not smart enough to earn them. The bandit is predictable, so a defence can be built against him. It's impossible to predict the actions of a fool, he will hurt you for no reason, no purpose, no plan, in the most unexpected place, at the most inopportune time. You have no way of predicting when an idiot will strike. In a confrontation with a fool, a smart man puts himself completely at the mercy of the fool, a random creature with no rules that the smart man understands.
The fool's attack is usually caught by surprise.
Even when the attack becomes obvious, it is difficult to defend against it because it has no rational structure.
This is what Schiller wrote: "Even the gods are powerless against stupidity".


The fourth law of stupidity

Non-stupid people always underestimate the destructive potential of stupid people.
In particular, non-stupid people constantly forget that to deal with a fool at any time, in any place and under any circumstances means making a mistake that will cost them dearly in the future.
The simpletons from the P zone are usually unable to recognise the danger of fools from the D zone, which is not surprising. What is surprising is that fools are also underestimated by smart guys and thugs. In the presence of a fool, they relax and revel in their intellectual superiority, instead of urgently packing up and minimising the damage when the fool pulls something.
A common stereotype is that the fool only harms himself. No. Fools should not be confused with helpless simpletons. Never enter into an alliance with fools imagining that you can use them for your own benefit - if you do so, you obviously do not understand the nature of stupidity. By doing so, you yourself are giving the fool a field in which he can spread out and do more damage.



The fifth law of stupidity

A fool is the most dangerous type of person.
Consequence: The fool is more dangerous than the bandit.
The result of the ideal bandit's actions is a simple transfer of wealth from one person to another. Society as a whole is neither warm nor cold. If all members of society were perfect bandits, society would quietly rot, but there would be no catastrophe. The whole system would be reduced to a transfer of wealth to those who take action for the sake of it, and since everyone would be perfect thugs, the system would enjoy stability. This can easily be seen in any country where the government is corrupt and citizens are constantly circumventing the laws.
When fools enter the scene, the picture changes completely. They do damage without benefiting. Goods are destroyed and society becomes poorer.
History confirms that in any period, a country progresses when enough smart people are in power to restrain active fools and prevent them from destroying what the smart people have produced. In a regressing country, there are just as many fools, but there is a growing proportion of stupid thugs among the top, and naive simpletons among the rest of the population. This shift in the balance invariably increases the destructive consequences of the fools' actions, and the whole country goes to hell.
 


From the ticker on SportFM.

 

http://tass.ru/obschestvo/3820460

As if the Arabs would not freeze over there))

Snow falls in Saudi ArabiaFrost hits Saudi Arabia

В Саудовской Аравии ударили морозы и выпал снег
В Саудовской Аравии ударили морозы и выпал снег
  • tass.ru
ЭЛЬ-КУВЕЙТ, 28 ноября. /ТАСС/. Чрезвычайно редкое природное явление наблюдается сейчас на севере и в центральных районах Саудовской Аравии. Как передает телеканал "", песчаные дюны сменили свою привычную желто-коричневую окраску на ярко-белую - там выпал снег. Особенно много снега выпало в окрестностях города Шакра в центре страны и города...
 
Fidel Castro has died. He walks in with his suitcase into heaven's gate and St Peter tells him:
- "Have a seat, let's see where we've reserved a seat for you. Well... not on the main list... not on the supplementary list... I can't help it, it's the season, people are dying in droves, paradise is crowded, go to hell.
So Fidel goes down to hell. Lucifer welcomes him there with open arms:
- Hello, hello, we've been waiting for you for a long time! We've got a private room prepared for you with all the comforts. Cigars, girls... would you like a glass of grappa from the road?
They're sitting there, drinking, talking about life, sharing their experiences. Suddenly Fidel remembers he forgot his suitcase in paradise. Lucifer summons two demoniacs:
- Did you hear that? Go to heaven and fetch the dear commander's suitcase! Come on, one foot here, one foot there!
The little devils ran off to heaven. St. Peter's shift was over, he locked the gates of paradise and went to rest. The devils go back and forth, what to do? They're not allowed to return without their suitcase. They climbed through the fence into paradise...
And there are two archangels standing guard in paradise and watching the scene. And one says to the other:
- Look at what's going on! Only 20 minutes since Fidel was in hell, and we already have refugees!
 
Vitalie Postolache:
Fidel Castro died. He walks in with his suitcase into heaven's gates and St Peter tells him:
- "Have a seat, let's see where we have a seat reserved for you. Well... not on the main list... not on the supplementary list... I can't help it, it's the season, people are dying in droves, heaven is full, you go to hell.
So Fidel goes down to hell. Lucifer welcomes him there with open arms:
- Hello, hello, we've been waiting for you for a long time! We've got a private room prepared for you with all the comforts. Cigars, girls... would you like a glass of grappa from the road?
They're sitting there, drinking, talking about life, sharing their experiences. Suddenly Fidel remembers he forgot his suitcase in paradise. Lucifer summons two demoniacs:
- Did you hear that? Go to heaven and fetch the dear commander's suitcase! Come on, one foot here, one foot there!
The little devils ran off to heaven. St. Peter's shift was over, he locked the gates of paradise and went to rest. The devils go back and forth, what to do? They're not allowed to return without their suitcase. They climbed through the fence into paradise...
And there are two archangels standing guard in paradise and watching the scene. And one says to the other:
- Look at what's going on! Only 20 minutes since Fidel was in hell, and we already have refugees!

That's funny))

 

http://tass.ru/ekonomika/3820735

Сбербанк на несколько часов стал самой дорогой компанией России
Сбербанк на несколько часов стал самой дорогой компанией России
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 28 ноября. /ТАСС/. Рыночная капитализация Сбербанка с учетом привилегированных акций в ходе торгов на Московской бирже достигала отметки 3 трлн 575 млрд рублей, что оказалось выше капитализации "Роснефти" (3 трлн 564 млрд рублей). Таким образом, рыночная капитализация Сбербанка впервые превысила стоимость "Роснефти", что сделало...
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

this is a demobee uniform, every demobee starting with the draft )))) thinks about how he will tie the uniform.

the more ropes at the seams and all sorts of gadgets, the cooler the demob is ))))

The top picture on the left is obviously Kazakhs. And in the centre there are three girls.
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