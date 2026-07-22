Interesting and Humour - page 1296

New comment
 
peripatetikos:

"Gazprom has ordered the development of a tablet for Miller for 120 million roubles.

Doesn't anyone want to take part in the tender? Or we could buy a Chinese tablet for $100 quid and sell it for 120 of ours).

A way to steal $4 million from a company. The requirements for the device specify that it must be on the iOS operating system, which means that they cannot sell anything other than the iPad to Gazprom because the iOS license will not allow them to do so.
 

rvv2006:

The Danes can make two mistakes in the word "shit", but the Russians manage to spell it with an A...
 
There is a growing perception that we are witnessing the closure of Project Russia. The political elite are selling the country at a premium, eager to catch up. There will be no Iron Curtain, for the people are superfluous - the flight of half the population abroad will make life much easier for the authorities. However, how much of a spiritual hustle is there.
 
 
 
Ashes:
Danish people can make two mistakes in the word "govno", but Russians manage to spell it with an A...
and what difference does it make whether you spell it with an O or an A, it's still G....
[Deleted]  
The cats are about to take off).
[Deleted]  
Are Russian officials working efficiently?
1...128912901291129212931294129512961297129812991300130113021303...4979
New comment