Interesting and Humour - page 1296
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"Gazprom has ordered the development of a tablet for Miller for 120 million roubles.
Doesn't anyone want to take part in the tender? Or we could buy a Chinese tablet for $100 quid and sell it for 120 of ours).
rvv2006:
Random coincidences - 80lv
Scientist: there is medicinal contamination in drinking water sources
Black day of the world sprint
Civil service salaries will be raised, while cronyism and nepotism will be curtailed.
Danish people can make two mistakes in the word "govno", but Russians manage to spell it with an A...