Interesting and Humour - page 2113

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joo:
I can't find a picture of a girl on a bike here... can anyone remember where it is?
I have one in my stash
 
Mischek:
I've got one in my stash.
where is the bike without the saddle?
 
joo:
I can't find a picture of a girl on a bike here... can anyone remember where she is?

Will that work?

 
maxfade:
where is the bike without the saddle?
No, it's not, it's got a saddle on it.
 
What's going on... I'm going to buy a bike...
 
joo:
I can't find a picture of a girl on a bike here... can anyone remember where she is?
Hey, are you there?
 
Mischek:
Hey, are you there?

There. That girl's got an out-of-this-world butt. You know what I mean...
 
Contender:


Will that work?


No.
 
artmedia70:
What's going on... I'm gonna go buy a bike...

trend right now. I'm even thinking of quitting smoking a pipe.
 
joo:

I'm even thinking of quitting smoking the pipe.
You take the cyclist before the mods take her away.)
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