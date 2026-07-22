Interesting and Humour - page 157
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http://www.ted.com/talks/lang/en/mikko_hypponen_fighting_viruses_defending_the_net.html
My friend and I were at the mall and won a stuffed toy in a promotional quiz. We were walking and saw a retarded boy with his daddy and gave the toys to him. He said, "Thank you." His father almost cried. Turns out the boy hadn't spoken in months.
* * *
Four months ago, I was diagnosed with baldness. A month later, I lost my hair. I was scared to go to school, I thought everyone would stare at me. The next morning I heard a knock on the door and ten of my friends were standing on the porch with their heads completely shaved. Two of them were girls...
* * *
Saw a picture recently - a domestic cat fell out of a window, bruised and couldn't even get up straight away. Dogs were gathering around it with clearly evil intentions ... A stray cat jumped out of the basement, took his back and hissed at the dogs, driving them away until the owner came down and fetched her pet ...
* * *
Walking home in the morning. There's a notice on the porch: "Dear neighbours! Today at about 9.20 at the entrance door were lost 120 rubles. If anyone has found it, please bring it to apt. 76 Antonina Petrovna. Her pension is 1640 rubles". I put aside 120 rubles, go upstairs and ring the bell. A granny in an apron opens the door. As soon as she saw me, holding out the money, she immediately hugged me, wept, and burst into tears of happiness. And she said: "I went out to get flour, came back, took the keys out of the doorway - I must have spilled the money." It turned out that it was the sixth time I'd "found" Granny's money in a couple of hours. I love you people for what you are!
* * *
I work in a fast-food joint. This morning a man walked up to the cash register and said: "There's a girl behind me, I don't know her. But I would like to pay for her coffee. Give her a 'Have a nice day'." The girl was very surprised at first... and then did the same for the next person in line behind her. Five times in a row!
* * *
The other day my ten-year-old sister leaned her head towards me and said: "You smell like your mother..." I almost cried. It will soon be two years since Mom is gone from us, but she still remembers her smell. It helps me hope.
* * *
I had a bad sore throat. I was alone at home, couldn't even get out of bed and cried with helplessness. My dog Chiara sat beside the bed and looked at me anxiously. Then she left and came back with a huge, smelly, scruffy bone: she must have had it stashed away for a rainy day. Chiara put the bone on the pillow and nudged her nose to my face - "Chew on it!"
* * *
My grandmother and grandfather lived together for over 30 years, then he left for someone else. Grandma was very worried, but found the strength to communicate with his new family, his new children and grandchildren. She always helped everyone, never complained out loud... A few years ago my grandfather died. Grandma handled his funeral, put together the wake, said all the goodbye speeches. Today is the anniversary of his death. I know that Grandma will be the longest to say goodbye to him, even though she goes to see him every month as it is. It will be the longest she will struggle with tears... Grandma has loved Grandpa all her life - both in sorrow and in joy.
She gives me hope and strength and love.
* * *
My father often goes on business trips for work. Every time he goes away, he hides a small envelope for my mother at home. And she always finds it: it might be a picture of them together, a quote or just a love note.
They have been married for 25 years. My parents and their undying love and romance give me hope.
* * *
Recently I was coming back from institute and near "Avtozavodskaya" metro station I saw a war veteran. He was sitting next to a tablet with medals and orders on it... His awards he had earned in the war. He was selling them to buy himself some food. I went over, pulled out all the contents of the wallet and gave it to him saying, "Take all my money, but don't sell your honour and valour for a pittance to people who are not worthy of it..." He cried, took the money, gathered the orders in his palms and kissed them, then said quietly through his tears: "Thank you, daughter."
It's moments like these that make me feel like I can change the world. They give me hope.
* * *
On the eve of my 17th birthday, my nine-year-old sister ran around all day with her eyes burning, so eager to give me my present. The next morning, as usual, I went to wake her up at school. And I said: "You can give me your present now." Before she could even open her eyes, she reached up and hugged me with her little arms. Then she reached under my pillow and pulled out an envelope that said, "To my dear brother for his birthday!" When I opened it, I found one $10 note, two 10 hryvnia notes, one 2 hryvnia note, one 1 hryvnia note. It was absolutely all her money. I hugged her tightly and lay like that for a long time so that she could not see my tears.
* * *
In a shopping centre I accidentally overheard an elderly couple sitting on a bench. The man looked at the woman and said: "Olya, we made it. We got old together."
* * *
Found my dead husband's mobile phone today. Charged it up. Turns out there are new messages on it. My daughter sends and sends them to him, telling him all the important news and how we're doing...
* * *
I've never thought of myself as even good-looking. Recently, my fiancé forgot to disconnect after our phone call. And I heard him talking about me to his roommate. How beautiful I am today and how light he is around me in general. And how much he loves me. I cried. For the first time, I felt beautiful. I love you, Keith.
* * *
A little girl came up to me in the shop and said: "Take me in your arms." So I did, thinking she was lost. The little girl just hugged me and then jumped away. I stared at her and she explained:
- I wanted you to smile.
I just burst out laughing.
* * *
In 2009, I served in Iraq. In an explosion, I was badly injured by shrapnel. An Iraqi soldier rushed over and carried me to safety. He said: "It's okay, you'll come home, you'll be fine." He saw the ring on my finger and saved my life.
* * *
My brother is thirteen and has blood cancer. Dad took a year's leave of absence so he wouldn't have to leave his brother alone in the clinic. But he got paid for a year! The New Zealand police force is made up of wonderful people.
* * *
Three years after Grandpa's death, Grandma got married for a second time. Her new husband looks after Grandpa's grave, plants fresh flowers. She says: "Because I love him - because he gave her happiness for so long."
* * *
It's been a long time since there's been a thunderstorm like today. At work, they said someone was fussing over my car. I rushed outside. Everything was still the same, except for the sunroof: someone had pushed it in tightly so that the car would not be damaged in the weather.
My dears, let's do something nice for each other. This will make not only our souls, but the whole world a brighter and kinder place...
http://ilyavaliev.livejournal.com/
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I mean, obviously, cats are cooler.