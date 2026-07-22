Interesting and Humour - page 911
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The four ladies look a lot like a brothel in Istanbul.
I think it's a painting by a famous artist (I can't remember now, and I'm too lazy to look).
I'm the one on the far right.
show drifting
it all works out just fine with 700 horses.
here's just 1 : (unfortunately the quality is poor)
;)
Now that's a tough one...