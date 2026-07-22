Interesting and Humour - page 3118
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transcendreamer:
The whole problem is due to non-cash payments. There seems to be money in the accounts, but the bank doesn't really have that kind of cash. But the funny thing is, banks are petty, there are whole states bloated.
You probably do not have an economic background?
You probably have no economic background?
I don't, but there's no smell of economics here, it's a fraudulent system.
But thinking in the right direction. You can google "partial bank provisioning" about how banks create non-cash from loans and reserve the cash with the Central Bank.
of course they do, there is nothing supernatural or criminal about it, they have been doing it for a long time, it is standard banking practice
http://www.cbr.ru/dkp/print.aspx?file=standart_system/reserv.htm
I hope the discussion does not go in the direction of "interest rates are the world's evil" ?
Ukrainians will be able to get married in one hour.
Citizens of Ukraine will soon be able to get married in an accelerated mode. This was announced by Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko.
According to him, citizens will be able to get officially married in one hour, and some civil registry offices are expected to work around the clock in some cities.
This service will not be free, and it will cost extra depending on the urgency of the procedure. The most expensive will be the "marriage in an hour" and the standard will be a one-day marriage.
Express marriages, according to the minister, will also become available in settlements in Kiev-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions for displaced people,
who are leaving these regions, as well as for servicemen of the antiterrorist operation forces.
P.S. Personal: I don't know how good "marriage in an hour" is, but it's definitely better than "Yarovaya's anti-terrorist package". :-)
of course they do, there is nothing supernatural or criminal about it, they have been doing it for a long time, it is standard banking practice
http://www.cbr.ru/dkp/print.aspx?file=standart_system/reserv.htm
I hope the discussion does not go in the direction of "lending is the world's evil" ?
http://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/dud/990709.html
With the launch of three astronauts into space on 7 July, two of whom were on their maiden voyage, the total number of human spacewalkers in history has reached 555.
With the launch of three astronauts into space on 7 July, two of whom were on their maiden voyage, the total number of human spacewalkers in history has reached 555.
It would be fair to do the same for the time of staying in space. The picture would clearly be different.
And even fairer would be the effectiveness of such a stay. Then the picture would definitely be different.
Who can suggest more "justice"? :)