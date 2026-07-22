Interesting and Humour - page 3118

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transcendreamer:

Alexey Busygin:

The whole problem is due to non-cash payments. There seems to be money in the accounts, but the bank doesn't really have that kind of cash. But the funny thing is, banks are petty, there are whole states bloated.

You probably do not have an economic background?

But he is thinking in the right direction. You can google "partial bank provisioning" about how banks create non-cash from loans while cash is reserved in the Central Bank.
 
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Илона Маска поймали на манипуляции данными об автопилоте Tesla
Илона Маска поймали на манипуляции данными об автопилоте Tesla
  • 2016.07.08
  • Иван Ортега
  • life.ru
В ходе дискуссии, возникшей после первой гибели человека в автомобиле () с автопилотом, глава
 
transcendreamer:

You probably have no economic background?

I don't, but there's no smell of economics here, it's a fraudulent system.

 
Yury Reshetov:
But thinking in the right direction. You can google "partial bank provisioning" about how banks create non-cash from loans and reserve the cash with the Central Bank.

of course they do, there is nothing supernatural or criminal about it, they have been doing it for a long time, it is standard banking practice

http://www.cbr.ru/dkp/print.aspx?file=standart_system/reserv.htm

I hope the discussion does not go in the direction of "interest rates are the world's evil" ?

 

Ukrainians will be able to get married in one hour.

Citizens of Ukraine will soon be able to get married in an accelerated mode. This was announced by Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko.
According to him, citizens will be able to get officially married in one hour, and some civil registry offices are expected to work around the clock in some cities.
This service will not be free, and it will cost extra depending on the urgency of the procedure. The most expensive will be the "marriage in an hour" and the standard will be a one-day marriage.
Express marriages, according to the minister, will also become available in settlements in Kiev-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions for displaced people,
who are leaving these regions, as well as for servicemen of the antiterrorist operation forces.

P.S. Personal: I don't know how good "marriage in an hour" is, but it's definitely better than "Yarovaya's anti-terrorist package". :-)

 
transcendreamer:

of course they do, there is nothing supernatural or criminal about it, they have been doing it for a long time, it is standard banking practice

http://www.cbr.ru/dkp/print.aspx?file=standart_system/reserv.htm

I hope the discussion does not go in the direction of "lending is the world's evil" ?

I do not know about the good or evil and whether it is criminal or not is for the prosecutor's office to decide, but the amount of cash does not increase, while the amount of non-cash is growing by leaps and bounds. This is what the original message was about.
 
Leonid Slutsky: "A group of players came into my room and we said in one voice: "We're shit."

http://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/dud/990709.html
Леонид Слуцкий: «Ко мне в номер зашла группа игроков, и мы в один голос произнесли: «Мы говно»
Леонид Слуцкий: «Ко мне в номер зашла группа игроков, и мы в один голос произнесли: «Мы говно»
  • www.sports.ru
Экс-главный тренер сборной России дает большое интервью Юрию Дудю. – Вы можете вспомнить, как провели ночь c 20 на 21 июня? – Ко мне в номер постучала группа игроков. До девяти утра мы обсуждали то, что произошло. – Это были только игроки ЦСКА? – Нет, не только. Те, кто там был, то есть футболисты и я, четко осознавали свой уровень. Мы все в...
 

With the launch of three astronauts into space on 7 July, two of whom were on their maiden voyage, the total number of human spacewalkers in history has reached 555.


[Deleted]  
Igor Konyashin:

With the launch of three astronauts into space on 7 July, two of whom were on their maiden voyage, the total number of human spacewalkers in history has reached 555.


It would be fair to do the same for the time spent in space. The picture would be clearly different. And the quality of time spent in space is not always comparable to the quantity. Quality in some cases depends on duration, for some of the experimental tasks that are put there.
 
Nikkk:
It would be fair to do the same for the time of staying in space. The picture would clearly be different.

And even fairer would be the effectiveness of such a stay. Then the picture would definitely be different.


Who can suggest more "justice"? :)

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