Interesting and Humour - page 2566

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The holiday is coming).

A friend called.


Sharing her grief.

She realised the other day that the twenty-third of February was inexorably approaching, so she made a fuss.
I have long advised her to adopt my way of doing things. My child and I regularly buy some nice gizmo, like a good glove or a folding knife, and give it to my father and husband with the words: Daddy/lover, this is for you on February 23rd. Thus, the year is filled with gifts given in advance and gifts given after the fact. The actual twenty-third of February passes quietly and peacefully, without any running around.

http://eilin-o-connor.livejournal.com/85931.html

 
 
rvv2006:
Good job :)
 
Neural networks in the service of the state
Нейросеть определяет лица под любым углом
Нейросеть определяет лица под любым углом
  • 2015.02.18
  • xakep.ru
Способность узнавать человека, лицо которого видно лишь частично, всегда было отличительной способностью человека. Теперь это не так. Разработчики из научно-исследовательского подразделения Yahoo Labs в Калифорнии и Стэндфордского университета использовали свёрточную нейронную сеть (deep convolutional neural network) для создания системы...
 
 

An unforgettable experience from the film Interstellar.

Infographics: The Interstellar universe


Вселенная «Интерстеллара»
Вселенная «Интерстеллара»
  • 2015.02.21
  • lenta.ru
Поскольку научно-фантастический фильм о межзвездных путешествиях, черных дырах и иных измерениях «Интерстеллар» братьев Нолан (хотя более известен прославленный режиссер Кристофер Нолан, сценарий написан его братом Джонатаном Ноланом) вызывает множество вопросов по части научного взгляда на устройство вселенной, мы решили несколько прояснить...
 
tol64:

An unforgettable experience from the film Interstellar.

Infographics: The Interstellar universe


Not a bad film, criticism is criticism, but the film is well made.

 
Alexey:

It's not a bad film, criticism is criticism, but it's well made.

Critics just can't live without criticism. They enjoy it. Some of them even make money. )

 
tol64:

Critics simply cannot live without criticism. They enjoy it. Some even make money. )

Criticism, too, must be justified, in the article criticism is not justified, it shows only, their point of view. Which conditionally reflects the reality.


 

When are we going to get around in electric cars?

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