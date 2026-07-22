Interesting and Humour - page 2566
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The holiday is coming).
A friend called.
Sharing her grief.
She realised the other day that the twenty-third of February was inexorably approaching, so she made a fuss.
I have long advised her to adopt my way of doing things. My child and I regularly buy some nice gizmo, like a good glove or a folding knife, and give it to my father and husband with the words: Daddy/lover, this is for you on February 23rd. Thus, the year is filled with gifts given in advance and gifts given after the fact. The actual twenty-third of February passes quietly and peacefully, without any running around.
http://eilin-o-connor.livejournal.com/85931.html
An unforgettable experience from the film Interstellar.
Infographics: The Interstellar universe
An unforgettable experience from the film Interstellar.
Infographics: The Interstellar universe
Not a bad film, criticism is criticism, but the film is well made.
It's not a bad film, criticism is criticism, but it's well made.
Critics just can't live without criticism. They enjoy it. Some of them even make money. )
Critics simply cannot live without criticism. They enjoy it. Some even make money. )
Criticism, too, must be justified, in the article criticism is not justified, it shows only, their point of view. Which conditionally reflects the reality.
When are we going to get around in electric cars?