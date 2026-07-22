Interesting and Humour - page 1435

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Mischek:

Bitcoin Foundation representatives held a meeting with US government agencies

Nope. I don't know what the news is, for the purchase was good -- at least 60k on all exchanges.

Hubr's usually a bogeyman. As it did this time. The meeting was on 26 August, this news can't be the reason for the rise.

Of today's interest, except for this

 
TheXpert:

Nope. I don't know what the news is, for the purchase was good -- at least 60k on all exchanges.

Hubr's usually a bogeyman. As it did this time. The meeting was on August 26, this news can't be the reason for growth.

The only interesting thing about today is this

I don't know, I'm Schreibikus.)
 
Mischek:
I don't know, I'm Schreibikus.)
Ah, more news, scary news. Next month the bitcoin network is expected to break the 1PH/s mark -- Peta Hash !!!
 
TheXpert:
Ah, more news, frightening. Next month, the bitcoin network is expected to break the 1PH/s mark in terms of momentum -- Peta Hash !!!
Why scary?
 
Mischek:
Why scary?
Because I am now a potential future miner :)
 
 
 
Mischek:
Why scary?

The computational cost of mining one bit is proportional to the total computing power of all the miners in the world. That's how the system itself works.

TheXpert: Because I'm a potential future miner now :)

You're scaring me. Did you buy a lot of ASIC?

 

Nostalgia sets in




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