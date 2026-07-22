Interesting and Humour - page 1435
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Bitcoin Foundation representatives held a meeting with US government agencies
Nope. I don't know what the news is, for the purchase was good -- at least 60k on all exchanges.
Hubr's usually a bogeyman. As it did this time. The meeting was on 26 August, this news can't be the reason for the rise.
Of today's interest, except for this
Nope. I don't know what the news is, for the purchase was good -- at least 60k on all exchanges.
Hubr's usually a bogeyman. As it did this time. The meeting was on August 26, this news can't be the reason for growth.
The only interesting thing about today is this
I don't know, I'm Schreibikus.)
Ah, more news, frightening. Next month, the bitcoin network is expected to break the 1PH/s mark in terms of momentum -- Peta Hash !!!
Why scary?
Why scary?
The computational cost of mining one bit is proportional to the total computing power of all the miners in the world. That's how the system itself works.
TheXpert: Because I'm a potential future miner now :)
You're scaring me. Did you buy a lot of ASIC?
Nostalgia sets in