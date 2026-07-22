Interesting and Humour - page 1324
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I was more interested in the flight of fancy, a lot of laughs
Yeah, there's a lot of hilarious stuff going on.)
Sun Ji(孙吉), a farmer, lost both his hands in an accident 25 years ago. As he had no money for prostheses, he decided to build his own artificial hands. Having only an elementary school education, Sun Ji still managed to complete the task, making prostheses from improvised materials, mainly metal and plastic. Gradually improving the design, he was able to use the artificial arms not only to work in the fields, but also to repair appliances, play the harmonica and dance.
- I'm sick of being with you all the time, always being on time. I want romance, freedom, beer and cool girls! I'm out of here! And don't try to hold me back.
He's heading for the exit. His father catches up with him at the door.
- Dad, didn't you hear me? I told you not to try to stop me!
- Wait a minute, I'm coming with you.
Sculptor Lebual discovered the language of photography in 2007 and decided it was the perfect medium for storytelling. And he tells the story of his family. Six children (2 sons and 4 daughters) and a wife living with him in a small house in south-west France. He tells a story of happiness, energy and freedom.
His photos show normal, lively children with the best of childhood. They frolic, they romp, they invent all sorts of activities, they drag cats, they roll around in the mud, they spit, they sit on tables, they climb trees, they put boxes on their heads. They freely and uninhibitedly explore the world that surrounds their home. They do as they please and Dad just follows them around with his camera, chronicling his family.
family album
The Internet has responded to Mizulina's initiative by swearing.
If they introduce a law banning the use of foul language, then half the internet could be banned at once. Do MPs even think about what they say sometimes?
I'm embarrassed to ask, is 2006 your year of birth?
PS especially for you
The internet has responded to Mizulina's initiative with a swear word.
If a law is introduced blocking the use of foul language, half the internet will be banned. Do MPs even think about what they are saying sometimes?
An encore song
The son fights with his parents:
Female plant aphids give birth to female aphids already pregnant with female aphids (c).
http://www.adme.ru/vdohnovenie-919705/fakty-ot-kotoryh-vy-obaldeete-513305/