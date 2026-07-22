Interesting and Humour - page 3810
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You've got us, but you've bought fish. Dumb, dumb ones that don't distinguish you from your coat. You sit and watch them graze in ten litres and your mind drips off your face onto the floor. We'll be off. Not to a new owner, because there's no one better than you, but just away from anywhere and forever, because it's better to get on the bus and under the trolley than to know you've been traded for fish soup. Five minutes. Either you give them to someone, or look how bad we are without you.
A children's song about a young horse
Question (there was such a thread in the English part opened today with the title Help - how to move):
And this is the first post:
Как перейти от одного графика к следующему графику для того, чтобы разместить ордер на следующем графике, а затем открыть ордер c предыдущего графика.
More -
Two charts are open. The first chart is not active, and the second is active.
How do I make the first chart active without closing the second?
You write articles here (which are often in isolation from the people), but the people think, and they have their own problems ...
How do I move an order to open from the first chart (EUR/USD) and then move it to the first (EUR/GBP) in such a way that the first chart is active, without closing the second one?
Here is the question ...
It may have been about programming (for example - here), but it is not immediately clear.
The smooth ride of the new Audi A8 sedan was tested with a bucket of water and a cigar.
In 2011, photographer David Slater travelled to the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, where he spent several days photographing animals. He has long claimed that the selfies were the result of his ingenuity in persuading the monkeys to press the shutter while looking through the lens. "This is not random monkey behaviour," said the photographer. - "It took a lot of knowledge, a lot of perseverance, a tenth of sweat, patience and so much anguish from me.
But the images became the subject of one of the most complex legal disputes in 2014, when David Slater asked the Techdirt blog and Wikimedia to stop using them without permission. A major debate erupted over whether Slater should be recognised as the copyright owner of the photo if technically the monkey took the shot.
The Wikimedia Foundation sided with the animal, arguing that the photo was in the public domain because it was taken by a monkey, not Slater. And animal rights organisation PETA filed a lawsuit against the photographer on behalf of the baboon to copyright the male Naruto.
In 2014, the US Copyright Office said it could not assign copyright to the animal, and in 2016 a judge ruled that the monkey could not be considered the owner of the famous selfies. But the case went all the way to the US Federal Court of Appeals, which heard arguments from both sides on 12 July 2017. Slater did not attend the trial in San Francisco due to monetary difficulties and had to watch the live broadcast from his home in the UK.
He spent years suing for copyright and went bankrupt. The Guardian reports that the 52-year-old photographer is now going to make a living coaching tennis and walking dogs. Slater also believes PETA is asserting the rights of the wrong monkey by suing on behalf of a male crested baboon named Naruto.
Wonderful post above: a demonstration of the functioning of the rule of law reduced to idiocy.
But at least this idiocy is hilarious.
But the same idiotic functioning of the Russian state of law does not amuse at all: an 18 kg wheelchairman who robbed a Special Forces bogeyman and took his scooter was given a 4 year sentence. The judge did not take into account that not only was the disabled man unable to get around on his own, but that the judge, the prosecutor and the victim were of the opinion that he could commit robberies against young boogeymen.
of theRussian rule of law
That invalid was not alone, but with a support group, which was visible on the surveillance camera. And the bogeyman has nothing to do with the Special Forces and is about to sue the media for defamation.By the way, one of the supporters is sitting in the same cell as the disabled man.