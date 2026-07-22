Interesting and Humour - page 149

New comment
 
 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OgTUioO4ZA

There's some foul language in there, but it's funny and true.

 
 
 
Mischek:
Bears, what's the theme here? Petrified cats and moving tails. Explain it to me. Is this for the party?
 
abolk:
Bears, what's the theme here? Petrified cats and moving tails. Make it clear. Is it for the party?

there is such a flow. Animated photos in which a small part of the picture is moving away from the rest of the static.

It's very original sometimes. Especially with nature.

 

there are more than just cats

 
woof
 
[Deleted]  
Integer:

Wind blows to the right (flag) on the left of the boat and to the left (smoke) on the right of the boat. Hee)

The geese are flying low, so they have just risen, so they can fly in any direction, then turn around.

Why measure the fairway with a pole where the buoys are?

Why is the jetty on the right bank and the village on the left?
1...142143144145146147148149150151152153154155156...4979
New comment