Interesting and Humour - page 149
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OgTUioO4ZA
There's some foul language in there, but it's funny and true.
Bears, what's the theme here? Petrified cats and moving tails. Make it clear. Is it for the party?
there is such a flow. Animated photos in which a small part of the picture is moving away from the rest of the static.
It's very original sometimes. Especially with nature.
there are more than just cats
Wind blows to the right (flag) on the left of the boat and to the left (smoke) on the right of the boat. Hee)
The geese are flying low, so they have just risen, so they can fly in any direction, then turn around.
Why measure the fairway with a pole where the buoys are?