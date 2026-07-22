Interesting and Humour - page 917

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Mischek:
I'm not asking you to buy boobs. I'm just asking, do you like boobs?
I do. But what's that got to do with the forum if you can't have them here? I like a lot of things... and you can't... elbows are allowed.
 
I mean, I'm interested in watching something a little more exciting, and patriotism is still around... and the fact that it's not like here... it's like Bagrov said: "...what's good for the Russian is bad for the German."
 
newdigital:
I do.
Which ones do you like best?
 
vspexp:
I mean, I'm interested in watching something a little more exciting, and patriotism is still around... and the fact that it's not like here... it's like Bagrov said: "...what's good for the Russian is bad for the German."
So... It'll be like that here and there... I got beaten up for 4 pictures of animals here, not there... So it's all going to end the same way... and they did it on behalf of the users... like "we ... " :)
 
Mischek:
Which ones do you like best?
I like them all ... any kind ...
 
 
I don't get it, where did /vimeo.com/ go, about the champagne?
 
newdigital:
... I'm the one who got beaten up for 4 pictures of animals, not there... so it's all going to end the same way... and they did it on behalf of the Ushers... like "we... " :)
No, people were probably just bored... having a working PBX contributes to it. So thank you for your "good morning".
 

sorry, only displaysChampagne Capitalist links from pestle and mortar on Vimeo.

 
Mischek:
I don't get it, where did /vimeo.com/ go, about the champagne?
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