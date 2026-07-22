Interesting and Humour - page 917
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I'm not asking you to buy boobs. I'm just asking, do you like boobs?
I do.
I mean, I'm interested in watching something a little more exciting, and patriotism is still around... and the fact that it's not like here... it's like Bagrov said: "...what's good for the Russian is bad for the German."
Which ones do you like best?
... I'm the one who got beaten up for 4 pictures of animals, not there... so it's all going to end the same way... and they did it on behalf of the Ushers... like "we... " :)
sorry, only displaysChampagne Capitalist links from pestle and mortar on Vimeo.
I don't get it, where did /vimeo.com/ go, about the champagne?