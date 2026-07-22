Interesting and Humour - page 4672
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Who decides?
Nikolaev?
Who decides?
Nikolaev?
Called?)
5 or 10 days - clearly it should be a round number) 10 is a bit much, so 5)
Have you called?)
5 or 10 days - clearly it should be a round number) 10 is a bit much, so 5)
What about RosDifur?
What about RosDifur?
They're some kind of double-entendre) For numerical integration you have to use the Romberg method)
2020.01.10
Fyodor [...] It's just another technological test of individual semi-finished product systems, and journalists are already hyping it up as if ours is testing an almost ready-made pride of Russian science.
It is no less important and no more spectacular research than the study of the behaviour of drosophila or the vacuum toilet in weightlessness. And the crackpots are already turning it into jokes and parodies. Well, it's Roscosmos' own fault with the positioning of events.
I watched it and laughed for a long time.
The main thing they said at the end - if you see something funny, don't laugh, because "who knows".
Generally speaking, in 2020 boasting a three-fingered manipulator arm with a load capacity of 5 kg and a wheelchair with a motor is not even funny
Sometimes it seems as if the announcer is bursting with energy and pathos ))))
It's good that something is being done.
but it is highly unlikely that such devices will reach ordinary hospitals
They still need software to be written, people trained, people involved in the process...
the epidemic will be over sooner than it can be done.
the upshot is that it's just a public relations stunt...
It is not even funny to be proud of a three-fingered manipulator arm with 5 kg lifting capacity and a wheelchair with a motor in 2020.
I agree, we will be proud when Russian robots catch up with Boston Dynamics and start to spread out across medical facilities with a diesel engine and a 500 kg manipulator, so they have the strength to place medications on the tables.