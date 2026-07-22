Interesting and Humour - page 2285
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We laughed about ithttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2293..........а the bears really went:
*
Why are your trousers on backwards?
Euro and franc are bouncing back after yesterday's
candlesticks--thinking of entering the medium term:
The euro and the franc are bouncing back after yesterday's
candlestick--thinking to enter the medium term:
- The world?
- Layout.