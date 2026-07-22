Interesting and Humour - page 2285

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Москва - Пробки - Фишки.нет
Москва - Пробки - Фишки.нет
  • fishki.net
В пятницу проехал по центру Москвы и ужаснулся: все стоит. Скажите, что заставляет людей часами стоять в пробках? Допустим, процентов 20 водителей стоят там вынужденно: кто-то развозит товары, кто-то живет за городом, где нет ОТ. Ну а остальные что? Куда ни посмотришь - молодые, здоровые, люди сидят в своих кредитных коробках. Неужели им...
 
gnawingmarket:

We laughed about ithttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2293..........а the bears really went:

why are your trousers on backwards?
 

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The head of Sberbank recalled the words of Bill Gates, who said back in 1997 that the world needs banking services, but not the banks themselves.


Греф: Сбербанку придется конкурировать с Google или покинуть рынок
Греф: Сбербанку придется конкурировать с Google или покинуть рынок
  • www.rbc.ru
В ближайшие годы главными конкурентами банков станут не другие банки, но крупные интернет-ресурсы, заявил, выступая на годовом собрании акционеров Сбербанка, председатель правления Сбербанка России Герман Греф. «Это ключевая угроза для нас. Мы будем конкурировать с Google, Amazon, Alibaba, с «Яндексом» и во всеми IT-платформами. Проблема заключается в том, что мы не будем конкурировать с другими банками, мы будем конкурировать с самыми мощными интернет-платформами. В следующие 5 лет мы должны перейти от стратегии догоняющего развития к стратегии инновационного развития, иначе мы рискуем оказаться вне рынка», - заявил Греф, появившийся перед акционерами Сбербанка в Google Glass (гаджет, напоминающий обычные очки и способный вести видео- и фотосъемку, выводить информацию на экран и т.д.)
 
sergeev:
Why are your trousers on backwards?
You might as well tell me you've twisted your neck 180 and the chart is looking at
 

Euro and franc are bouncing back after yesterday's

candlesticks--thinking of entering the medium term:

 
 
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Самые смешные шутки
Самые смешные шутки
  • @nextjoke
  • twitter.com
Воркута 5 июня... Мы выживали как могли... pic.twitter.com/e8WIjNiAe4
 
 
gnawingmarket:

The euro and the franc are bouncing back after yesterday's

candlestick--thinking to enter the medium term:

Nice picture, I want one for my living room.
 
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