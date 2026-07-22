Interesting and Humour - page 4630
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For example, how many products the manufacturer has managed to sell or put into production. Japanese cool robots shine in the news, but who buys them? Russian AI systems for harvesters are bought in western and eastern Europe, promobots by the hundreds and to America, medical robots to Japan, Uranium-9 combat robots on the verge of production (it's not a question of readiness but funding/budgeting, samples have been in the army for several years), and so on. This is just what I know, and I don't consider myself "in the loop". I am interested in the subject, I watch and read a lot, and I live in a city where all this is being developed and tested or built, and not only that, but also for example REB facilities, TU-160 White Swan aircraft (and next year PAK DA), helicopters, small missile boats (one of which was involved in launching missiles at ISIS* through half a globe, optics, etc. Where "fibre to the house" internet is available even in a small village from $3/month, 4G mobile internet even in the woods, from $3.5/month for 6-8GB or even unlimited, one op even with the ability to give away for free. Why shouldn't I be proud?
*Organisation banned in RF
You immediately get hysterical about being "proud", even though you are asked about technology. And don't get me started on weapons - I won't even laugh, I'll laugh my head off.
Those Japanese and American cool robots on the news are know-how, which is why they are on the news. There's nothing else like it in the world.
AI systems for harvesters are not robots.
Industrial robots in the US - what are we talking about?
You immediately get hysterical about being "proud", even though you are asked about technology. And don't get me started on weapons - I won't even laugh, I'll laugh my head off.
Those Japanese and American cool robots on the news are know-how, which is why they are on the news. There's nothing else like it in the world.
AI systems for harvesters are not robots.
Industrial robots in the US - what are we talking about?
Laughing about Russia's weapons?
There aren't any in the world like that in Japan?
A combine harvester with AI is not a robot? A robot is only an anthropoid?
A promobot is an industrial robot?
Where are you and where is the "man in the know"... And there is nothing to talk about.
Laughing about Russia's weapons?
There aren't any in the world like those in Japan?
A combine harvester with AI is not a robot? A robot is only an anthropoid?
A promobot is an industrial robot?
Where are you and where is the "man in the know"... And there's nothing to talk about.
No, the likes of Boston Dynamics and Japan are not.
An AI system is not a robot.
What are promobots in the US?
A promobot is an industrial robot?
Ahhhh, is that what it is?
Yeah, of course, that's where the DB is chilling .....
Turns out it was international hugging day the other day. I'm a little late.
Hannes Lindemann, 1952:
Fedor Konyukhov, 2014:
Hannes Lindemann, 1952:
Fedor Konyukhov, 2014:
Thor Heyerdahl, 1947
Thor Heyerdahl, 1947
Unknown Egyptians, late pre-dynastic period
Unknown Egyptians, late pre-dynastic period
humans, 3-2.5 billion years BC.
humans, 3-2.5 billion years BC.
Some have survived in this form to this day, just in a slightly different physical form )