Interesting and Humour - page 2977

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Alexander Antoshkin:
maybe drag it downstream, fuck that forex, fund, laugh...
If you know how.
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
maybe the dredge could be pulled downstream, fuck the forex, the fund, laugh...

This dredge?
Draga

hydrological device, a bucket-likedevice for collecting bottom sediments, sunken objects, extracting plants and animals etc. from the bottom of bodies of water by pulling it along the bottom

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
More likely they were, only you didn't know them.

Maybe, but for a town with a population of 27,000.... that's probably nonsense.

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Come on, you kids.

That's a compliment. It makes me feel younger.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Maybe, but for a town with a population of 27,000.... it's probably nonsense.

Yeah. It's small.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

This dredge?

Ahydrological device, a bucket-likedevice for collecting sediments, sunken objects, extracting plants and animals etc. from the bottom of bodies of water by pulling it along the bottom

Such:

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

This one:


Not the one I saw in the shop, a gold washing machine.
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
No, I was freaking out when I saw a gold washing machine in the shop.
There's a dredge, but you can't wash gold - you'll go to jail. Even in the Moscow region. - you can't wash gold, you'll still get arrested. By the way, there used to be industrial gold reserves in Moscow Region.
 

Yeah, well, that's the USSR. Couldn't stand all those pioneer meetings.

The stability of the Soviet Union was ensured by high oil prices. Many people quite irrationally think, or this is what they are trying to impose on us, that a return to the past will bring back stability.

Tired of their talk about the harm of liberals. Where are these liberals and whether they exist at all. Anyway, I don't want to go to the Juche North.

 
forexman77:

Yeah, well, that's the USSR. Couldn't stand all those pioneer meetings.

The stability of the Soviet Union was ensured by high oil prices. Many people quite irrationally think, or this is what they are trying to impose on us, that a return to the past will bring back stability.

Tired of their talk about the harm of liberals. Where are these liberals and whether they exist at all. Anyway, I don't want to go to the Juche North.

The USSR was really better. Everything is in comparison. Although I never liked it in the USSR.
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