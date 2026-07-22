Interesting and Humour - page 2977
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maybe drag it downstream, fuck that forex, fund, laugh...
maybe the dredge could be pulled downstream, fuck the forex, the fund, laugh...
This dredge?
hydrological device, a bucket-likedevice for collecting bottom sediments, sunken objects, extracting plants and animals etc. from the bottom of bodies of water by pulling it along the bottom
More likely they were, only you didn't know them.
Maybe, but for a town with a population of 27,000.... that's probably nonsense.
Come on, you kids.
That's a compliment. It makes me feel younger.
Maybe, but for a town with a population of 27,000.... it's probably nonsense.
This dredge?
Ahydrological device, a bucket-likedevice for collecting sediments, sunken objects, extracting plants and animals etc. from the bottom of bodies of water by pulling it along the bottom
Such:
This one:
No, I was freaking out when I saw a gold washing machine in the shop.
Yeah, well, that's the USSR. Couldn't stand all those pioneer meetings.
The stability of the Soviet Union was ensured by high oil prices. Many people quite irrationally think, or this is what they are trying to impose on us, that a return to the past will bring back stability.
Tired of their talk about the harm of liberals. Where are these liberals and whether they exist at all. Anyway, I don't want to go to the Juche North.
Yeah, well, that's the USSR. Couldn't stand all those pioneer meetings.
The stability of the Soviet Union was ensured by high oil prices. Many people quite irrationally think, or this is what they are trying to impose on us, that a return to the past will bring back stability.
Tired of their talk about the harm of liberals. Where are these liberals and whether they exist at all. Anyway, I don't want to go to the Juche North.