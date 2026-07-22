Interesting and Humour - page 2014

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artmedia70:
Where's the pay form for getting punched in the melon? A punch in the snout? Why is there no such thing as barter? It's not right.

Easy, don't be angry. You'd better take your mind off it.

 
artmedia70:

add salt and pepper to taste

 
Still no snow ( It's shitty outside, +5, rain
 
 
 
Yoschik:
Still no snow ( It's shitty outside, +5, rain
 

Russia's industrial production up 1%, China's up 13 and a half

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Good morning

[Deleted]  
newdigital:

Russia's industrial production up 1%, China's up 13 and a half

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Good morning

That's not fair, there's a lot more.)
[Deleted]  

"Every morning I look at the Forbes list. If I'm not on it, I go to work."

Robert Orben.

[Deleted]  
A millionaire in Singapore was secretly keeping a mistress in Hong Kong, buying her a luxury flat overlooking the sea for
for $700,000, plus a monthly allowance of $5,000.
After five years, he separated from his paramour and sold the house for $3.8 million. A quick calculation shows that after five years
of an affair, he still had a net worth of $2.8 million.
When his wife found out, he offered her that $2.8 million to forgive him. She agreed, and she was very
upset that he wasn't supporting two mistresses.
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