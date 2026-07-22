Interesting and Humour - page 2014
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Where's the pay form for getting punched in the melon? A punch in the snout? Why is there no such thing as barter? It's not right.
Easy, don't be angry. You'd better take your mind off it.
add salt and pepper to taste
Still no snow ( It's shitty outside, +5, rain
Russia's industrial production up 1%, China's up 13 and a half
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Good morning
Russia's industrial production up 1%, China's up 13 and a half
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Good morning
"Every morning I look at the Forbes list. If I'm not on it, I go to work."
Robert Orben.
for $700,000, plus a monthly allowance of $5,000.
After five years, he separated from his paramour and sold the house for $3.8 million. A quick calculation shows that after five years
of an affair, he still had a net worth of $2.8 million.
When his wife found out, he offered her that $2.8 million to forgive him. She agreed, and she was very
upset that he wasn't supporting two mistresses.