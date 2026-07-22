Interesting and Humour - page 2417
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Desecrated power lines of our Great Motherland - God-awful current should be banned!
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Do not look at the tower!
Do not use the electricity passing through it!
Social media users suggest banning IKEA, the Liberal Democratic Party and parrots
Social media users suggest banning IKEA, the Liberal Democratic Party and parrots
1983
Vera Angel
Once upon a time there lived a girl called Rasa. In Lithuania.
"In the summer of '83 an accident happened to her: her father, a tractor driver, was working in the fields and by accident a mower cut off both her feet. Rasa was 3 years old. It was soon nighttime. There is no telephone in the village. To die, that's all. From loss of blood and painful shock.
In 12 hours, the daughter of a tractor driver from the collective farm "Vadaktay" was lying on a cold operating table in the Soviet capital.
The air corridor to Moscow was "cleared" for the Tu-134, which was raised in Lithuania on Friday night. Dispatchers knew - a small passenger is flying in an empty cabin. The first link in the "baton of goodness", as the Lithuanian newspapers wrote, followed by everyone else. Legs wrapped in frozen fish fly on the neighbouring seat. In the portholes - Moscow dawn, on the runway - the capital ambulance with its engine running. And a young surgeon, Datiashvili, is in the emergency ward of the children's hospital - he was called from home, straight from bed - waiting for an urgent flight from Lithuania. "She's not a she" - towards every car with a red cross. "The bosses did not give the go-ahead: no one had ever done such an operation before," recalls Datiashvili. - If anything goes wrong, I will not live". It was the 12th hour since the tragedy.
- They brought him out on a stretcher - a tiny body merging with a sheet. Shouting: where are my legs? The legs were frozen over, a fish was falling on the floor...
Ramaz Datiashvili says: he operated in one breath. He sewed vessel to vessel, artery to artery, nerves, muscles, tendons. Four hours after the beginning of the operation his assistants, whom he could hardly find in the sleeping Moscow, were exhausted: medical nurse Lena Avtonjuk ("she had exams, session") and my colleague doctor Brand ("he is a famous person in your country now"). Ramaz sewed alone: another tendon, another nerve. "I was walking on a taut wire: if you look back, you'll fall..."
Nine hours later, when the last stitches were placed, the little heels in the doctor's palms were warm... The abyss was behind me... "
I remember how genuinely worried the whole country was about Rasa. Rasa's feet were sewn on in Moscow, the doctor who performed the operation was Georgian. NO ONE EVEN THOUGHT ABOUT HER NATIONALITY....
Why are they suggesting this? )
Out of patriotic feelings.
Everybody wants to be holier than the Pope.
Look around the house. There aren't any red-letter colour combinations...
"Five MOESK workers and the foreman were taken to the Kotlovka police station, where a protocol was drawn up." Will they go to jail now?
...
Look around the house. No red-hot colour combinations...
Why? )
Until the age of seven now.