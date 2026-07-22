Interesting and Humour - page 4263
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https://lenta.ru/news/2018/04/27/revenge/
the past struggles with the future !
The past struggles with the future!
The viewpoint imposed by the state on the past is fighting against the viewpoint of the future, which has not yet succeeded in imposing the state's viewpoint.
There is no struggle of personal opinions.
wise psychologist
Opened the new pack with scissors)
They opened the new package with scissors)
morons, what can I say.
by Alexei Romashin:
Roskomnadzor has blamed foreign companies for the Internet failures.
And accused them of "deliberately obstructing the execution of the decision of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow
to block the messenger."
You get it, the Tagansky court decided, and Google and Amazon have to comply, and it's not the RKN's fault that they don't listen
and had to block 20 million IP addresses because of it.
by Alexei Romashin:
Roskomnadzor has blamed foreign companies for the Internet failures.
And accused them of "deliberately obstructing the execution of the decision of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow
to block the messenger."
You get it, the Tagansky court decided, and Google and Amazon have to comply, and it's not the RKN's fault that they don't listen
and had to block 20 million IP addresses.
Just a couple of hours ago I couldn't get through to Google. I thought... Here we go... But no, then I got off somehow...
I couldn't get through to Google a couple of hours ago. I thought... Here we go... No, but then I got it...
yeah, we got ...., we got berlin, we haven't got google yet,
When they do, we'll find out, it'll be a tearful victory day.
yes, ours have taken ...., Berlin has been taken, google hasn't been taken yet,
Once they do, we'll all find out, it'll be a tearful victory day.
Honestly, I don't know what I will do without google.... I don't know at all :-(
Honestly, I don't know what I will do without google.... I don't know at all :-(
no pity for anyone,no pity for anyone,
not you, not me, not him,
Somebody's popping pills,
someone's getting high,
and we're gonna drink,
and we can speed up...