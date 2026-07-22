Interesting and Humour - page 2108

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THE EVOLUTION OF WEAPONS: MULTI-BARRELED MACHINE GUNS

I thought such weapons only existed in movies).

Эволюция оружия: Многоствольные автоматы
Эволюция оружия: Многоствольные автоматы
  • www.popmech.ru
60-е годы двадцатого века для оружейных предприятий Советского Союза стали периодом интенсивных работ по изысканию новых принципов и схем автоматического стрелкового оружия. В это время конструктор Герман Александрович Коробов создает целое семейство автоматов под индексом ТКБ-022 (ТКБ – Тульское Конструкторское Бюро). ТКБ-022 № 1 и ТКБ-022 №...
 
peripatetikos:

THE EVOLUTION OF WEAPONS: MULTI-BARRELED MACHINE GUNS

I thought such weapons only existed in movies).

When I read Hyperboloid of Engineer Garin, I also thought it was science fiction :)
 
peripatetikos:

THE EVOLUTION OF WEAPONS: MULTI-BARRELED ASSAULT RIFLES

I thought such weapons only existed in movies).

It's been around for a long time and it's been around for a long time. Google, Yandex ask "multi-barrel gun" and see pictures... unbridled flight of fancy.

 
Tram collisions in Rotterdam/Holland
Не менее 25 человек пострадали при столкновении трамваев в Роттердаме
Не менее 25 человек пострадали при столкновении трамваев в Роттердаме
  • 2014.03.10
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 10 мар — РИА Новости. Не менее 25 человек получили ранения в нидерландском городе Роттердам, где в понедельник столкнулись три трамвая, передает агентство Франс Пресс. Авария произошла в 12:50 по местному времени (15:50 мск...
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disgusting
 
vspexp:
disgusting
Sad.
[Deleted]  

Already had breakfast. )


 

"A typical online argument looks like this - an X manufacturer in China has released an 8-core phone with a 5" FullHD IPS screen, a 3000 mAh battery, the latest version of Android and a 13-megapixel camera - all for $100, plus $20 shipping. A very tasty and lucrative offer! For some reason, it is obligatory here apologists for such devices, spinning the idea that Russian retail, which profits from consumers, will soon die and lose competition to such devices. They may insert some company like this: "Apple won't stand up to the competition and will die.

I've got some bad news for those who like to prophesy the death of big companies from small Chinese factories, it's never going to happen and there are plenty of reasons why."

Further - here

Mobile-review.com Бирюльки №267. Дистрибуция китайского нонейм
  • mobile-review.com
Версия для печати Блоггерам Бирюльки №267. Дистрибуция китайского нонейм Редкий случай, когда Бирюльки выходят вне графика, но тому причиной не только выходной день, но и то, что в воскресенье, нас пытались очень агрессивно сломать. Это не первый раз, когда на Mobile-Review.com идет та или иная атака, как правило, это связано с...
 
Three maidens under the window were burning rubber in the evening.
- "I'd like to learn how to drift," said one girl,
- "I can't do it, I can't do it...
- "Read the forum, girl,
- Says her sister,
- "It's not enough to buy Sylvia, you've got to put in the dough too...
- "Quiet, women, there's no need to be angry,
- the third maiden said,
- "One thing they forgot is that they don't have a hand up their asses!"
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