Interesting and Humour - page 2108
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THE EVOLUTION OF WEAPONS: MULTI-BARRELED MACHINE GUNS
I thought such weapons only existed in movies).
THE EVOLUTION OF WEAPONS: MULTI-BARRELED MACHINE GUNS
I thought such weapons only existed in movies).
THE EVOLUTION OF WEAPONS: MULTI-BARRELED ASSAULT RIFLES
I thought such weapons only existed in movies).
It's been around for a long time and it's been around for a long time. Google, Yandex ask "multi-barrel gun" and see pictures... unbridled flight of fancy.
disgusting
Already had breakfast. )
"A typical online argument looks like this - an X manufacturer in China has released an 8-core phone with a 5" FullHD IPS screen, a 3000 mAh battery, the latest version of Android and a 13-megapixel camera - all for $100, plus $20 shipping. A very tasty and lucrative offer! For some reason, it is obligatory here apologists for such devices, spinning the idea that Russian retail, which profits from consumers, will soon die and lose competition to such devices. They may insert some company like this: "Apple won't stand up to the competition and will die.
I've got some bad news for those who like to prophesy the death of big companies from small Chinese factories, it's never going to happen and there are plenty of reasons why."
Further - here
- "I'd like to learn how to drift," said one girl,
- "I can't do it, I can't do it...
- "Read the forum, girl,
- Says her sister,
- "It's not enough to buy Sylvia, you've got to put in the dough too...
- "Quiet, women, there's no need to be angry,
- the third maiden said,
- "One thing they forgot is that they don't have a hand up their asses!"