Interesting and Humour - page 2091
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I get the feeling that MetaQuotes has become a subsidiary of Channel 1 Russian TV.
....
This is not a political forum and you are doing a lot of damage to the resource with your direct swearing. What has gone on here in the last month is not humour.
Besides, we are the ones who monitor and develop this community, managing its vector with rules. Humane enough not to interfere in conflicts.
Especially since recent political developments are directly linked to the economy, the stock market.
For example, Blomberg reports that Russian and Ukrainian billionaires lost a total of $12.8 billion during the trading session on March 3 alone because of these events.
The collapse of quotations on the Moscow Exchange and other stock exchanges occurred because of the Russian Federation Council's decision to authorize President Vladimir Putin to enter Ukraine. The MICEX index collapsed by 11 per cent.
As a representative of the vatniks and the sovok, I have the exact opposite impression.
This is not a political forum and you are doing a lot of damage to the resource with your direct swearing. What has gone on here in the last month is not humour.
Besides, we are the ones who monitor and develop this community, managing its vector with rules. Humanely enough and without interfering in conflicts.
The vector will continue to be undercut indiscriminately by who is right and wrong until the political issue passes.
Obviously, as long as there is a military conflict, there will be no other topics.
In such a situation, only children will post pictures of kittens.
:-)))
bread is cheap... 11 rubles, but petrol is 48 rubles a litre - too expensive. the sowing season is ahead and Ukraine will have to plough with such prices... of course half the world will pitch in to help, but it's a drop in the ocean.
They have split the country...
bread is cheap... 11 roubles, but petrol is 48 roubles a litre - too expensive. the sowing season is ahead and Ukraine will have to plough with such prices... of course half the world will pitch in to help, but it's a drop in the ocean.
They have split the country...
I don't know what you mean. Ukraine is one and indivisible.
And we don't plow on 95 gasoline...............
- How do you sleep?
- I sleep like a baby! I wake up every hour and cry.
... but petrol at 48rub/litre is expensive. the sowing season is coming, how will ukraine plough with such prices...
And the price of diesel does not depend on the exchange rate of the hryvnia...