Interesting and Humour - page 2476
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Please see the rules for posts in the Humour topic: a picture, a link plus a minimum of text or no text at all. Or do not ever topic no no topic or pretend you do not know as if the first post must be present in the comment?
Do you care to cite the rule on the layout of the first post of the thread.
There was exactly as much information in the thread as was necessary to alert the community.
Still too lazy to look at the formatting and presentation of the information in the "Interesting and humorous" thread?
P.S. Everyone in the forest is already asleep. And I'm going.
I can believe you've never heard of Ninja Terminal. But if you can't tell the difference between a warning thread and a -flood thread...
Get out of moderation. Not your thing.
Nothing personal.
Goodnight
Hot Finnish guys...
----------------
Good morning.
Peruvian Inca orchid
This dog breed is perhaps one of the strangest in the world. Completely naked except for a few islands of skin on its head and legs, it has a grey skin colour to which mottled spots may sometimes be added. There are three varieties of these animals, depending on their size: from tiny 4-pound dogs to 25-pound specimens.
And it cost 1,200 roubles ;)
And then there was our Izh Planeta-Sport
And it cost 1200 rubles ;)
And then there was our Izh Planeta-Sport.
IZh Planeta - Sport, we amongst ourselves called "Dog". And then there was a Cheset 500cc - what a sheepdog :)
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