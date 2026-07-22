Interesting and Humour - page 2476

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barabashkakvn:
Please see the rules for posts in the Humour topic: a picture, a link plus a minimum of text or no text at all. Or do not ever topic no no topic or pretend you do not know as if the first post must be present in the comment?

Do you care to cite the rule on the layout of the first post of the thread.

There was exactly as much information in the thread as was necessary to alert the community.

 
barabashkakvn:

Still too lazy to look at the formatting and presentation of the information in the "Interesting and humorous" thread?

P.S. Everyone in the forest is already asleep. And I'm going.

I can believe you've never heard of Ninja Terminal. But if you can't tell the difference between a warning thread and a -flood thread...

Get out of moderation. Not your thing.

Nothing personal.

 

Goodnight


Hot Finnish guys...

 
  • Do you have a real iPhone 6 Plus?
  • Yes.
  • Bend it.

----------------

Good morning.

 
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ЦБ РФ проведет расследование на предмет манипулирования рынком
ЦБ РФ проведет расследование на предмет манипулирования рынком
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 1 октября. /ТАСС/. Центральный банк РФ проведет расследование на предмет манипулирования рынком после сообщения об ограничении на движение капитала, сообщили ТАСС в пресс-службе мегарегулятора. "Сообщаем, что Банк России для обеспечения справедливого формирования цен финансовых инструментов намерен провести анализ ситуации с целью...
 

Peruvian Inca orchid

This dog breed is perhaps one of the strangest in the world. Completely naked except for a few islands of skin on its head and legs, it has a grey skin colour to which mottled spots may sometimes be added. There are three varieties of these animals, depending on their size: from tiny 4-pound dogs to 25-pound specimens.

 
http://youtu.be/wTcNtgA6gHs
GoPro HERO4: The Adventure of Life in 4K
GoPro HERO4: The Adventure of Life in 4K
  • www.youtube.com
All around the world GoPro users are capturing incredible experiences, from the heart-stopping to the heartfelt. Into the caldron of an active volcano, the n...
 
 
server:

And it cost 1,200 roubles ;)

And then there was our Izh Planeta-Sport

 
artmedia70:

And it cost 1200 rubles ;)

And then there was our Izh Planeta-Sport.

IZh Planeta - Sport, we amongst ourselves called "Dog". And then there was a Cheset 500cc - what a sheepdog :)

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Кроссовый мотоцикл Cezet | Автомобильный справочник. Новые авто, аккумуляторы, двигатели, мотоциклы
Кроссовый мотоцикл Cezet | Автомобильный справочник. Новые авто, аккумуляторы, двигатели, мотоциклы
  • 2014.02.27
  • 10cars.ru
К началу 1930-х годов, когда специалисты из Чехословакии уже разработали первые мотоциклы марки Jawa, завод по производству оружия CZ (Ceska Zbrojovka) также решил заняться выпуском мотоциклетной техники. В 1932-м году на заводе был запущен в серию мотовелосипед, оснащенный двигателем объемом 76 куб. см. Кроссовый мотоцикл Чезет Через год была...
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