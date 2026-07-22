Interesting and Humour - page 4165
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Cool))). This should go in the machine learning thread)))). It's a shame about the robot.
It used to be that if you tapped a tube TV, it would work better. Either on the top or on the side, depending on the fault.
My wife is away on holiday. In the two weeks she was away, the rubbish was taken out only once. Conclusion - the wife littered the house!
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In a small American town, a businessman decided to open a pub. Trouble was, it was on the same street as a church. Naturally, the church leadership did not like it and in every sermon called on the townspeople to oppose it and pray that God would punish the negligent businessman. The day before the pub was due to open, a violent thunderstorm struck the tavern and it burned to the ground. The churchmen were happy, but not for long. The owner of the tavern sued them for damages. They naturally denied the damage. After listening to both sides, the judge remarked: "I do not yet know what verdict to reach, but from the materials of the case it follows that some tavern owner believes in the power of prayer, while the entire church leadership somehow does not... "
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Credit denial? There's an easy way to get revenge. You go to that bank and take out a safe deposit box for a year (you'll have to go broke). Better yet, get a couple of friends to buy a few more boxes. You buy a frozen fish (with giblets) and put it in a tray. It's pretty airtight, and the slop won't leak. According to the terms of the agreement, the bank cannot open your box during the entire term. Moreover, it is also difficult to determine the source of the stench if there are several fish in different places in the deposit box. After a year you can send a written permission to break the contract, if your feelings of revenge have been satisfied. It is not a good idea to go to the bank in person. They say it is the Italian way and it has been tried in real life.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
happy February 23, guys!
Evgeniy Kazeikin, 2018.02.23 06:24Let the deals be done in the shortest possible time,
Keep your secrets and skills locked away,
You're a trader, you're a pro, you're a trader, you're a speculator,
You're the only one in the stock market, a valuable exhibit.
I wish you success, I wish you sell everything,
I wish you to cover your problems with a shrinking mind,
Where you have to do your best, you have to use your brain,
And let the financial flow into your pockets.
Yesterday I was verified an eR wallet with unlimited funds limit, all that's left is to find the source of the unlimited funds!
Ridiculous! How much do they charge for services?
Electronic Payments Association 91 Wimpole Street, London W1G 0EF, UK Company No. 07637944, VAT Number: GB 168 0010 38 EPAYMENTS COACH TARIFFS I. OPERATIONS Transaction USD EUR RUB Free of charge Free of charge Account opening Free of charge Free of charge Account closing Free of charge Maintenance of account inactive for more than 12 months ₽1,5 per month ₽170 per month II. ESTABLISHMENT TRANSFERS Transaction USD EUR RUB Free of charge Free of charge Free of charge Free of charge To a bank account Local transfer in currency: AED, AUD, BGN, CAD, CHF, CNY, CZK, DKK, GBP, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, MXN, NZD, NOK, PLN, RON, SAR, SGD, SEK, THB, TRY, QAR, ZAR $3 €2.5 ₽200 International Transfer 0,5% (min $15) 0.5% (min €15) 0.5% (min ₽900) To bank card 2.9% (min $3.5) 2.9% (min €3) 2.9% (min ₽125) In WebMoney 2% 2% 2% 2% In Yandex.Money 2% 2% 2% 2% In QIWI 2% 2% 2% III. TAKE PAYMENTS2 Transaction USD EUR RUB Free of charge Free of charge Bank wire transfer Free of charge Free of charge Processing of unidentified bank transfers and transfers with wrong details $30 €35 ₽3000 To ePayments card from WebMoney 1% (min $5) 1% (min €5) - From bank card 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% From Yandex.Money 2% 2% 2%
What's @bear out again?