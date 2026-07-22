Interesting and Humour - page 4162
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Maybe you meant the goldfish picture in the other thread:
I'll try to repeat this one: I hope they won't punish me and won't delete it.
But the truth is that in addition I accidentally posted one picture, apparently very bad picture, not creatively worked out, it seems she had not passed art advice.
I just thought it was very much in line with the theme of the song.
But there wasn't a window drawn on it, so it seemed to me that's what made it so confusing.
Whose head is he?
He sure does look like him, just like him!
I came across this and thought of San Sanych, I don't think anything bad about him:
Alexei Romashin
***
Once upon a time, they made porridge and closed jars for the winter. Just like everyone else, getting older.
They kept sleds on the balcony, boxes under the bed
with dust and a star fromthe Christmastree. Well, in principle, we had a good life.
We lived with common sense and good sense.
Saved for a special occasion a velvet dress with a slit, two bottles of perfume from Gucci,
a red half-treasure felt, six beautiful crystal
shot glasses and a bottle of Chinese vodka. And in one of the sports bags an inflatable boat was stored.
Time passed, the dress faded, the shot glasses slowly yellowed, and in a box under the bed the
a star of boredom. The felt moth slowly ate,
the boat dried and crumbled. And a snake, bored out of action, slowly dissolved in vodka.
The sled rusted and reddened. And a closed Gucci evaporated.
And lived, and were, and grew old, and waited for a special occasion.
It came, as always, suddenly. Washing the windows, and slipped. The same day, he collapsed with
a heart attack. They never came back to this house.
Two crystal shot glasses of vodka, bread on top, a breeze through the flat. Cleaning is in full swing,
the children are cleaning the house.
The sled, the boat bag, the holey felt go in the bin. The dress is turned inside out and wiped down
meter after meter of under-bed dust.
A pile of Gucci perfume in a pile of junk.
That's what they've been living for.
That's what a "special occasion" is all about.
all dust and ashes, ha, ha, nothing sacred !
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Interesting and Humorous
Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28
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