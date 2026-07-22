Interesting and Humour - page 1335
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ABU DHABI, 29 July. / ITAR-TASS Correspondent Alexander Yurin/. "Lose weight for health and get rich!". - Dubai Municipality is implementing the initiative under the motto to fight obesity among the overweight Emiratis, timed to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The programme, dubbed 'Overweight for Gold', was launched in Dubai last week. The city has promised to pay 1 gram of gold to every Dubai resident who loses at least 2kg in a month.
Investigators have opened a criminal case for libel and slander against State Duma deputies Elena Mizulina and Olga Batalina. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.
"According to the investigation, in the period from May to June 2013, unidentified persons have publicly published on the Internet materials containing public insults against deputies of the State Duma Elena Mizulina and Olga Batalina as representatives of the authorities. In addition, knowingly false information was disseminated in connection with the professional activities of Deputy Mizulina", - said in the report of the Ministry.
The case has been initiated on the grounds of crimes provided for by Part 2 of Article 128.1 and Article 319 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (slander, insult of a government representative). Sanctions under the defamation article provide for a fine of up to 1 million rubles. For "insulting a public authority" the guilty party faces a fine of 40 thousand rubles, correctional labor for up to a year or community service for 360 hours.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/politics/29/07/2013/867986.shtml
- Can you get the money for a beer out of my pocket? My arms are broken...
- Yeah, sure...
- Would you mind putting the glass to my lips so I can have a drink?
- Yes, of course...
And after a few glasses:
- Can you tell me where the bathroom is?
- Yes, sure, a couple of blocks away, at a gas station...
At first I thought it was a terminological error, but it turns out I must have missed the moment when Cheburashka switched genders....%(((
At first I thought it was a terminological error, but it turns out I must have missed the moment when Cheburashka switched genders....%(((