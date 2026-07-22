Interesting and Humour - page 1290
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PS. I'm not urging you to kill. It's better to take precautions. )
http://mischekjournal.livejournal.com/24542.html
Mishek, I read a long time ago, thank you. Normal families capable of raising an individual have no right not to give birth.
But that's emotion. Most abortions are from a completely different social segment of the population.
Anyway, it takes a long time to explain. Our upbringing is lame (to put it mildly). There's a large percentage of bullshit growing up. Without an opinion. Plasticine. Mold whatever you want.
A country of Mavrodis and clairvoyants.
Imho
Who thinks coders are scum? :)
I'm addicted to short films...