Interesting and Humour - page 1290

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PS. I'm not urging you to kill. It's better to take precautions. )

http://mischekjournal.livejournal.com/24542.html
 
Mischek:
http://mischekjournal.livejournal.com/24542.html

Mishek, I read a long time ago, thank you. Normal families capable of raising an individual have no right not to give birth.

But that's emotion. Most abortions are from a completely different social segment of the population.

Anyway, it takes a long time to explain. Our upbringing is lame (to put it mildly). There's a large percentage of bullshit growing up. Without an opinion. Plasticine. Mold whatever you want.

A country of Mavrodis and clairvoyants.

Imho

 
Two married girls Once upon a Saturday afternoon, Drinking an ounce of bitter, Went to the racetrack. They guessed the right number and made a lot of money, And then confessed at home how they'd found the number. And they put their bras together: Number three and number five. That's the only way they could guess the number eight. "They'd been lucky enough to know what was right and their husbands drove them to the racetrack on Sunday. They chose a man's number: How many times he and his wife each slept together in the night. One three, the other four. With a little counting, horse number seven was the first to finish. Horse number two and the other one finished ahead of the rest... And could have won, suckers, if they hadn't lied...
 

Who thinks coders are scum? :)


 

I'm addicted to short films...


 
 
 
 
 
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