Interesting and Humour - page 2338
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
About "beautiful", check out Thema's.
PS. Yo-mobile is over, long live yo-tramway!
What's it to me Thema. For me it is very beautiful.
Safety issues are not related to pretty. Especially it is easily solved.
About "beautiful", check out Thema's.
PS. Yo-mobile is over, long live yo-tramway!
Also beautiful. Everything is beautiful. Much nicer than in Detroit. ))
What's it to me, Thema. For me, it's very beautiful.
Source:http://www.artlebedev.ru/kovodstvo/business-lynch/2014/07/11/
It's beautiful, too. Everything's beautiful. Much prettier than Detroit. ))
I don't know what "Detroit" is.
And I have never been to Detroit.
Russia's problems are closer to me than some Detroit.
It's a killer tram, a meat grinder tram. You categorically cannot make a shape with such a sloping cab and elevated nose. Even an accidental passerby will be automatically sent under the wheels.
Source:http://www.artlebedev.ru/kovodstvo/business-lynch/2014/07/11/
It's different !
Anything is possible. The battery could be exploding, the wheels could be bouncing off, the body could be electrocuted...
It's about safety, I mean it's beautiful.
The world's largest aircraft, the AN-225 Mriya, developed at Kiev's Antonov Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex and operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines, has flown to Oslo for the first time to fulfil a contract with the Norwegian armed forces.
The world's largest aircraft, the An-225 Mriya, developed at Kiev's Antonov Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex and operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines, has flown to Oslo for the first time to fulfil a contract with the Norwegian Armed Forces.
Why the Mriya (An-225)?
Young people entering journalism never ask this question, Mriya means world records, Mriya means prestige, it seems clear why.
Here is the article about Mriya (the first one I have googled, the others are essentially the same). http://topwar.ru/16357-krylataya-gordost-rossii-chast-devyataya-an-225.html
But no one asks the question WHY, in fact the cargo for the Energia-Buran system could have been delivered by rail (not very convenient, but at the worst one can build a separate line, it would have been cheaper), but Mriya was built.
The essence of the answer lies in an old interview with L. Kuchma: Mriya is one of the stages of the air-launch system.
The prospective plan for the development of cosmonautics in the USSR included three stages:
1 ground launch (construction of Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan). It allowed to launch and position cargo into earth orbit simply, with the moon it was more difficult.
2 Sea Launch (Ukraine completed this itself after the collapse of the USSR, building an offshore platform in Brazil). Allows you to put cargo into lunar orbit simply, extraterrestrial is complicated.
3 Air launch (it is because of this that the Mriya has dual tail fins scheme, instead of single tail like the An-124 Ruslan. So as not to burn the tail when launching the Energy from the fuselage of the Mriya). Allows for easy launching and positioning of cargoes when mastering the extraterrestrial.
I bet 10 credits on Germany.
Will there be opponents?
The squad is strong, even, iron discipline, and they've caught a lucky break.
"As my middle son said, looking at the Brazilian fans: "The Germans are in their repertoire, they don't spare women, children or old people!" )
Wrote d_n_d