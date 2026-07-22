Interesting and Humour - page 412

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This is Thailand, gentlemen, a different culture...
 
 
vspexp:
this is thailand, gentlemen, a different culture...
I don't see anything different. It's just papuri in Thai.
 
abolk:

The link doesn't show that in red

When I visited it, there was still the first line about the 3-day deadline, but without the red. and now they've removed that too.
 
sergeev:
When I went there, there was still the first line about the 3-day deadline, but without the red. and now they've removed that too.

I googled the truthfulness of the 3-day deadline and found nothing.

It's probably just another "hoax".

The issuance procedure from 2010 is now validhttp://www.fms.gov.ru/documents/passport/.

 
sergeev:

I'm sorry.

sincerely.

it is unlikely that this country will see order.


it's a joke

The sad part is that the line between joke and no joke is gone.

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