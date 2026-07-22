Interesting and Humour - page 412
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this is thailand, gentlemen, a different culture...
https://ru.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=%D0%A4%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BB%D1%8C%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%8F_%D0%BC%D0%B8%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%86%D0%B8%D0%BE%D0%BD%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%8F_%D1%81%D0%BB%D1%83%D0%B6%D0%B1%D0%B0&stable=0
https://ru.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=%D0%A4%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BB%D1%8C%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%8F_%D0%BC%D0%B8%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%86%D0%B8%D0%BE%D0%BD%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%8F_%D1%81%D0%BB%D1%83%D0%B6%D0%B1%D0%B0&stable=0
I sympathise.
sincerely.
it is unlikely that this country will see order.
https://ru.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=%D0%A4%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BB%D1%8C%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%8F_%D0%BC%D0%B8%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%86%D0%B8%D0%BE%D0%BD%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%8F_%D1%81%D0%BB%D1%83%D0%B6%D0%B1%D0%B0&stable=0
The link doesn't have that word you have highlighted in red
The link doesn't show that in red
When I went there, there was still the first line about the 3-day deadline, but without the red. and now they've removed that too.
I googled the truthfulness of the 3-day deadline and found nothing.
It's probably just another "hoax".
The issuance procedure from 2010 is now validhttp://www.fms.gov.ru/documents/passport/.
I'm sorry.
sincerely.
it is unlikely that this country will see order.
it's a joke
The sad part is that the line between joke and no joke is gone.