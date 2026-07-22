Interesting and Humour - page 806
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well he's Depardieu, no queue and no certificates, his old passport and birth certificate to fill in the form must be translated and certified by at least a couple of offices licensed for this type of activity, but by happy coincidence all the necessary services in Russia worked all 8 days off ))))
http://www.aif.ru/culture/article/58846
According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Depardieu has made a significant contribution to Russian culture and cinematography: "The fact is that Depardieu has played in a number of very major film projects, played roles, including his work on the role of Rasputin - this film has not yet been released in our country, but it is a very bold and new voice for this role."
Depardieu was involved in a minor accident in Paris on 29 November. The actor was driving a scooter. Police officers arrived on the scene and detained him. An alcohol test showed that Depardieu's blood alcohol content at the time of the accident was more than three times the maximum permitted limit. The court session was originally scheduled for December 13, but the actor asked to postpone the hearing because he could not attend.
Depardieu, who is now in Switzerland, asked again to postpone the hearing, but his request was not granted. The actor's lawyer said he did not know whether Depardieu would attend the hearing, which will start at 9.30amlocal time (12.30pm Moscow time).
Depardieu was involved in a minor accident in Paris on 29 November. The actor was driving a scooter. Police officers arrived on the scene and detained him. An alcohol test showed that Depardieu's blood alcohol content at the time of the accident was more than three times the maximum permitted limit. The court session was originally scheduled for December 13, but the actor asked to postpone the hearing because he could not attend.
Depardieu, who is now in Switzerland, asked again to postpone the hearing, but his request was not granted. The actor's lawyer said he did not know whether Depardieu would attend the hearing, which will start at 9.30am local time (12.30pm Moscow time).
just about the hard stuff