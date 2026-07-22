Interesting and Humour - page 3151
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Try sticking your nose out of a dark hollow. Orient yourself to the light and/or fresh air. )
Exactly. That's a good point. I'm all for flowers, fragrance and creation. Join us. ;)
P.S. Flies are needed, too, though. For example, as fodder. And clean up under your window at last. But if that's the way you like it, then breathe deep. Enjoy it. )
...And clean up under your window...
And I have perfect cleanliness under my windows, although it costs a lot of money. But my education and qualifications allow me to live in a decent suburban complex.
But the crux of the matter, Anatoly, is not at all about that, but about attitude to the environment around us.
Reading your posts about "creation", the "incredible successes" of rosnauka and so on, I can't get rid of the feeling that you have no desire at all to see things in a real, not rosy, colour.
And somehow I think that even of your neighbour who pees from the upper balcony you won't say that he is a boor, but you will say: "It's a nice, warm rain!
And you only utter this pathetic flattery because it's your neighbour... And you should praise yours, even if it is not worth it.
<i >...>
No, unlike you, I see the world in real colour. You're looking through the wrong windows. Although, the fly is happy with what it is attracted to. That is the reason why you think that your "windows" are clear. )
And commas... They're commas. ;)
We've been hiding it from you for a long time, but you're all grown up now and it's time to find out the scary news - teleportation is everything.......
http://mir24.tv/news/Science/14726103
No, unlike you, I see the world in real colour. You're looking through the wrong windows. Although, the fly is happy with what it is attracted to. That is the reason why you think that your "windows" are clear. )
And commas... They're commas. ;)
I wouldn't have expected anything else from you, frankly. You're not trained in counter-arguments.
All of your so-called "counter-arguments" to those who are not hypocrites like you boil down to one thing - "they look in the dumps and I am a bright, gifted individual".
Carbon nanotubes won't be suitable for building a space lift >>>
К такому выводу пришли специалисты Гонконгского политехнического университета под руководством профессора Фэна Дина (Feng Ding). Ученые моделировали дефектные нанотрубки, в которых не хватало атомов или их было больше, чем необходимо. Ячейки атомной решетки из шестиугольников превращались в пятиугольники и семиугольники. Также исследователи проанализировали нанотрубки с изломами. Как оказалось, даже единичных дефектов в атомной структуре было достаточно для падения прочности нанотрубок до 40 ГПа, причем эффект быстро усиливался с увеличением количества смещенных атомов.
Carbon nanotubes won't be suitable for building a space lift >>>
According to the publication's source, Johnson was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.
The US Federal Prosecutor's Office accuses Mark Johnson and Stuart Scott, the former head of HSBC's European currency trading division, of conspiring to manipulate foreign exchange rates, the source said. This included a case of managers "playing ahead" to generate income, knowing of the planned $3.4bn purchase of sterling by one of the bank's clients.
The US Justice Department has been investigating forex manipulation for three years. Johnson's arrest was the first time an individual had been prosecuted in the case.
In November 2014. HSBC paid US and UK regulators a total of $618m to settle acurrencymanipulation case.