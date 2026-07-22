Interesting and Humour - page 2786

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Dmitry Fedoseev:
Bears?

I think he's an asshole.)

only he's wrong, not all toilets can have lights on with this letter.

 

"If you want to remain irreplaceable, try to be different." Kate Moss.


 

Oops, unfortunate photo shoot!


 
goman:

Oops, unfortunate photo shoot!


Said the crocodile to the photo operator.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Only with a parachute would I stand like that! I was jumping with a parachute and I was not afraid of it, but it's rather scary on the balcony of a 20-storey building )) Mysteries of the psyche.

Same thing.

Once I was able to spend fifteen minutes in a Mi-8 without tail wings. (They had been removed for group jumps of sportsmen).
We took off... and all I was wearing was a helmet... ...and a bird flew DOWN... when you're going over a hundred and there's no doors, you know how bad it blows inside?
Anyway, I thought I was going to blow myself inside out - I was holding on to the bench.

Did two jumps the same day - completely different emotions.

 
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Спасти рядового пользователя: На Android обнаружен неудаляемый вирус
Спасти рядового пользователя: На Android обнаружен неудаляемый вирус
  • 2015.11.07
  • lifenews.ru
У вас совсем новенький смартфон на Android? Долго выбирали или, может быть, даже заказывали его в Интернете и ждали посылку? Вполне возможно, что придётся с любимым гаджетом расстаться. Эксперты антивирусной компании Lookout обнаружили неудаляемое вредоносное программное обеспечение. В зоне риска гаджеты и пользователи из России, а также США...
 
Server Muradasilov:
.
Doesn't a clean installation on the computer help either?
 

At the moment, no forex company has yet applied to the Central Bank for a licence. This means that not a single Russian forex dealer will be able to operate legally from 1 January 2016
More than a month has passed since the forex market law came into force, but so far not a single company has applied to the Central Bank for a forex dealer license, the Bank of Russia press service told RBC.

According to the law, which came into force on October 1 this year, all companies engaged in foreign exchange transactions must obtain a license by January 1. The Bank of Russia will take 60 working days to review the documents that forex dealers have submitted for licensing. Even if a company submits documents on Monday, November 9, it will not receive a licence until February 9, 2016. Thus, from January 1, none of the forex companies registered in Russia will be able to legally provide currency trading services to individuals

Read more on RBC:
http://www.rbc.ru/finances/09/11/2015/563cc5169a7947c8df6a44fe?from=main

Форекс-диллеры прекратят работу в России после Нового года
Форекс-диллеры прекратят работу в России после Нового года
  • www.rbc.ru
С момента вступления в силу закона о рынке форекс прошло больше месяца, однако до сих пор ни одна компания не подала в ЦБ документы на получение лицензии форекс-дилера, сообщили РБК в пресс-службе Банка России. , который вступил в силу 1 октября этого года, все компании, занимающиеся валютными сделками, должны до 1 января получить лицензию...
 
Server Muradasilov:
.
Reflash the gadget with preformatting and that's it... They're just spooking the hell out of it.
 
Дмитрий:

At the moment, no forex company has yet applied to the Central Bank for a licence. This means that not a single Russian forex dealer will be able to operate legally from 1 January 2016
More than a month has passed since the forex market law came into force, but so far not a single company has applied to the Central Bank for a forex dealer license, the Bank of Russia press service told RBC.

According to the law, which came into force on October 1 this year, all companies engaged in foreign exchange transactions must obtain a license by January 1. The Bank of Russia will take 60 working days to review the documents that forex dealers have submitted for licensing. Even if a company submits documents on Monday, November 9, it will not receive a licence until February 9, 2016. Thus, from January 1, none of the forex companies registered in Russia will be able to legally provide currency trading services to individuals

Read more on RBC:
http://www.rbc.ru/finances/09/11/2015/563cc5169a7947c8df6a44fe?from=main

In general, as always, some have made a mess of things and others will clean it up.
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