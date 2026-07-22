Interesting and Humour - page 2786
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Bears?
I think he's an asshole.)
only he's wrong, not all toilets can have lights on with this letter.
"If you want to remain irreplaceable, try to be different." Kate Moss.
Oops, unfortunate photo shoot!
Oops, unfortunate photo shoot!
Only with a parachute would I stand like that! I was jumping with a parachute and I was not afraid of it, but it's rather scary on the balcony of a 20-storey building )) Mysteries of the psyche.
Same thing.
Once I was able to spend fifteen minutes in a Mi-8 without tail wings. (They had been removed for group jumps of sportsmen).
We took off... and all I was wearing was a helmet... ...and a bird flew DOWN... when you're going over a hundred and there's no doors, you know how bad it blows inside?
Anyway, I thought I was going to blow myself inside out - I was holding on to the bench.
Did two jumps the same day - completely different emotions.
.
At the moment, no forex company has yet applied to the Central Bank for a licence. This means that not a single Russian forex dealer will be able to operate legally from 1 January 2016
More than a month has passed since the forex market law came into force, but so far not a single company has applied to the Central Bank for a forex dealer license, the Bank of Russia press service told RBC.
According to the law, which came into force on October 1 this year, all companies engaged in foreign exchange transactions must obtain a license by January 1. The Bank of Russia will take 60 working days to review the documents that forex dealers have submitted for licensing. Even if a company submits documents on Monday, November 9, it will not receive a licence until February 9, 2016. Thus, from January 1, none of the forex companies registered in Russia will be able to legally provide currency trading services to individuals
Read more on RBC:
http://www.rbc.ru/finances/09/11/2015/563cc5169a7947c8df6a44fe?from=main
.
At the moment, no forex company has yet applied to the Central Bank for a licence. This means that not a single Russian forex dealer will be able to operate legally from 1 January 2016
More than a month has passed since the forex market law came into force, but so far not a single company has applied to the Central Bank for a forex dealer license, the Bank of Russia press service told RBC.
According to the law, which came into force on October 1 this year, all companies engaged in foreign exchange transactions must obtain a license by January 1. The Bank of Russia will take 60 working days to review the documents that forex dealers have submitted for licensing. Even if a company submits documents on Monday, November 9, it will not receive a licence until February 9, 2016. Thus, from January 1, none of the forex companies registered in Russia will be able to legally provide currency trading services to individuals
Read more on RBC:
http://www.rbc.ru/finances/09/11/2015/563cc5169a7947c8df6a44fe?from=main