Interesting and Humour - page 638

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Zeleniy:
What gives you the creeps? The usual guitar diarrhea, and we don't know bands like that.
it's Mozart.
 
Vladon:
it's Mozart.
just ignore it, it's useless
 
Integer:

So they come there every day and rescue some baby elephant from that hole, I guess. Instead of digging that hole on the side. But then there wouldn't be any drama.

Yeah. And it's a shame about the elephant, the nerve of it. It's a weird hole, obviously dug. Why would you dig a hole like that in a wildlife sanctuary? It's too small for a predator. I don't understand.
 
Mischek:
just ignore it, it's useless.
;-)
 
Vladon:
it's Mozart.

it's a hit.

First of all, it's not "Requiem", it's the soundtrack from the movie "Requiem for a Dream".

Second of all, who's Mozart? It's Clint Mansell.

 
Zeleniy:
The usual guitar diarrhea, and we don't know such bands.

:) I have geographical cretinism. I can only know where a country or a city is if I've been there.

And you must have a cretinism about art in general.

Mischek:
just ignore it, it's useless.
Yeah, you can't get enough of every ignoramus :)
 

Apple should print an apology to Samsung in font 14

http://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/misc/apple_samsung_britain.html

 

A rather silly demotivator, but it's funny:

 

The Samsung Galaxy is cooler than the 5th iPhone.

Who's up for a challenge? Bet 10 credits.

I'll wait half an hour.

 

Zeleniy, oddly enough, there is also a ban for cretinism.

I deleted the post.

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